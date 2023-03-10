Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate and present LUMEVOQ data at the following upcoming medical conferences taking place in the first half of 2023:
North American Neuro Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) 49th Annual Meeting
March 11 16, 2023 Orlando, USA
Presentation: "Use of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy for Leber hereditary optic neuropathy in early access programs
- Type: Poster
- Presenter: Catherine Vignal, MD,Quinze-Vingts National Eye Hospital, Paris, France
- Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET
- Location: National Ballroom
Presentation: "Treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy results in sustained visual improvement in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 LHON patients: the RESTORE study
- Type: Poster
- Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
- Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET
- Location: National Ballroom
Presentation: "Indirect comparison of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy versus natural history in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Leber hereditary optic neuropathy patients
- Type: Poster
- Presenter: Mark L. Moster, MD, Wills Eye Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, USA
- Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET
- Location: National Ballroom
Presentation: "Bilateral improvement after unilateral AAV2 gene therapy for LHON: update and bilateral ocular post-mortem analyses
- Type: Oral
- Presenter: Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, USA
- Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 10:15 am ET
- Location: International Ballroom I-II
The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting
April 22 27, 2023 Boston, USA
Presentation: "Indirect comparison of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy versus natural history in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Leber hereditary optic neuropathy patients
- Type: Oral
- Presenter: Nancy J. Newman, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA, Principal Investigator of REFLECT
- Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 11:51 am ET
Presentation: "Long-term follow-up of m.11778G>A MT-ND4-LHON patients treated with lenadogene nolparvovec ocular gene therapy: the RESTORE study
- Type: Oral
- Presenter: Valérie Biousse, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA
- Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 12:03 pm ET
The Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
April 23 27, 2023 New Orleans, USA
Presentation: "Use of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy for Leber hereditary optic neuropathy in early access programs
- Type: Oral
- Presenter: Chiara La Morgia, MD, PhD, IRCCS Institute of Neurological Science, Bologna, Italy
- Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 4:15 pm CDT
- Location: Room 344
Presentation: "Treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy results in sustained visual improvement in m.11778G>A MT-ND4-LHON patients: the RESTORE study
- Type: Oral
- Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
- Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 4:00 pm CDT
- Location: Room 344
Presentation: "Histopathological and molecular characterization in ocular post-mortem analyses following AAV2 gene therapy for LHON
- Type: Poster
- Presenter: Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD, Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, USA
- Time: Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm CDT
- Location: Exhibit Hall, quadrant B, posterboard B0428 (Session 423 Neuro-Ophthalmology)
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.
