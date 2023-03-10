Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate and present LUMEVOQ data at the following upcoming medical conferences taking place in the first half of 2023:

North American Neuro Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) 49th Annual Meeting

March 11 16, 2023 Orlando, USA

Presentation: "Use of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy for Leber hereditary optic neuropathy in early access programs

Type: Poster

Presenter: Catherine Vignal, MD , Quinze-Vingts National Eye Hospital, Paris, France

Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET

, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET Location: National Ballroom

Presentation: "Treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy results in sustained visual improvement in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 LHON patients: the RESTORE study

Type: Poster

Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD , University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET

, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET Location: National Ballroom

Presentation: "Indirect comparison of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy versus natural history in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Leber hereditary optic neuropathy patients

Type: Poster

Presenter: Mark L. Moster, MD , Wills Eye Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, USA

Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET

, 2023 from 6:00 8:30 pm ET Location: National Ballroom

Presentation: "Bilateral improvement after unilateral AAV2 gene therapy for LHON: update and bilateral ocular post-mortem analyses

Type: Oral

Presenter: Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD , Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, USA

Time: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 10:15 am ET

, 2023 at 10:15 am ET Location: International Ballroom I-II

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

April 22 27, 2023 Boston, USA

Presentation: "Indirect comparison of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy versus natural history in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Leber hereditary optic neuropathy patients

Type: Oral

Presenter: Nancy J. Newman, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA, Principal Investigator of REFLECT

Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 11:51 am ET

Presentation: "Long-term follow-up of m.11778G>A MT-ND4-LHON patients treated with lenadogene nolparvovec ocular gene therapy: the RESTORE study

Type: Oral

Presenter: Valérie Biousse, MD , Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA

Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 12:03 pm ET

The Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

April 23 27, 2023 New Orleans, USA

Presentation: "Use of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy for Leber hereditary optic neuropathy in early access programs

Type: Oral

Presenter: Chiara La Morgia, MD, PhD , IRCCS Institute of Neurological Science, Bologna, Italy

Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 4:15 pm CDT

, 2023 at 4:15 pm CDT Location: Room 344

Presentation: "Treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy results in sustained visual improvement in m.11778G>A MT-ND4-LHON patients: the RESTORE study

Type: Oral

Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD , University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 4:00 pm CDT

, 2023 at 4:00 pm CDT Location: Room 344

Presentation: "Histopathological and molecular characterization in ocular post-mortem analyses following AAV2 gene therapy for LHON

Type: Poster

Presenter: Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD , Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, USA

Time: Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm CDT

, 2023 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm CDT Location: Exhibit Hall, quadrant B, posterboard B0428 (Session 423 Neuro-Ophthalmology)

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

