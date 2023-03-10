Adani Green Energy Ltd has commissioned a 700 MW hybrid wind solar facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The plant is selling power under a 25-year power purchase agreement at INR 3.24 ($0.039)/kWh.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has announced its 700 MW hybrid wind solar project in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan is now fully operational. The hybrid plant is owned by AGEL's subsidiary Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Ltd. and is selling power under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) at INR 3.24 ...

