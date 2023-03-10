Zendure recently introduced the SuperBase V, a generator that can be powered by the sun, charge two EVs at a time, and provide power to the home for a week or more.From pv magazine USA Zendure reports that SuperBase V is the world's first home energy storage system with semi-solid state batteries. The company offers the system in two versions, the V6400 and the V4600, with a storage capacity of 64 kWh and 46 kWh, respectively. The semi-solid state lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries can be charged in one hour with satellite expansion batteries, combined with solar input, and AC power. ...

