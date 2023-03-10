The North American module manufacturer announced a second investment round from ARC Financial Corp.From pv magazine USA Silfab Solar, a North American solar module manufacturer with facilities in Washington state and Toronto, Canada, announced a new round of funding led by ARC Financial Corp. The $125 million investment is expected to help Silfab expand its facilities and launch a third cell and module fabrication in the United States. Silfab's third facility, a 1 GW cell production and 1.2 GW module assembly plant, is expected to reach operations in 2024. The site is expected to create over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...