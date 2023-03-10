The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.03.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.03.2023Aktien1 CA37653W1014 Gladiator Metals Corp.2 HK0000916640 Link Real Estate Investment Trust BZR3 CA00971M2058 Akanda Corp.4 NO0012861667 Arribatec Group ASA5 NO0012861683 Ayfie Group AS6 CA44702L2012 Huntsman Exploration Inc.7 US6496048405 New York Mortgage Trust Inc.8 US68570P2002 Orchard Therapeutics PLC ADRAnleihen1 US559222AX24 Magna International Inc.2 DE000A30VGY5 DS Investor GmbH3 US14913R3C97 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.4 XS2596604590 Coventry Building Society5 DE000HCB0BS6 Hamburg Commercial Bank AG6 USU2465RAC52 Harley Davidson Financial Services Inc.7 US42824CBL28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.8 IT0005532715 Italien, Republik9 DE000NLB4QG2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 DE000NLB4QE7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB4QC1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 US882508CB86 Texas Instruments Inc.13 US882508CC69 Texas Instruments Inc.14 US30036FAB76 Evergy Kansas Central Inc.15 US42824CBM01 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.16 XS2597673263 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB17 DE000A30V9J0 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau18 US559222AY07 Magna International Inc.19 XS2597919013 Nationwide Building Society20 US74251VAT98 Principal Financial Group Inc.21 US74251VAU61 Principal Financial Group Inc.22 XS2597905905 Westpac Securities NZ Ltd.23 XS2598332133 Autoliv Inc.24 BE6342251038 Elia Group25 DE000HLB46S0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale26 DE000HLB4520 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale27 US57636QAW42 Mastercard Inc.28 US57636QAX25 Mastercard Inc.29 XS2597973812 Vestas Wind Systems AS30 AT000B122155 Volksbank Wien AG31 LU2572256746 Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF32 LU2572257470 Amundi MSCI Europe Small Cap ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF33 LU2572257397 Amundi MSCI Pacific ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF34 IE000QLV3SY5 Franklin MSCI Emerging Markets Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETF