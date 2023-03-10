The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.03.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.03.2023
Aktien
1 CA37653W1014 Gladiator Metals Corp.
2 HK0000916640 Link Real Estate Investment Trust BZR
3 CA00971M2058 Akanda Corp.
4 NO0012861667 Arribatec Group ASA
5 NO0012861683 Ayfie Group AS
6 CA44702L2012 Huntsman Exploration Inc.
7 US6496048405 New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
8 US68570P2002 Orchard Therapeutics PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US559222AX24 Magna International Inc.
2 DE000A30VGY5 DS Investor GmbH
3 US14913R3C97 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
4 XS2596604590 Coventry Building Society
5 DE000HCB0BS6 Hamburg Commercial Bank AG
6 USU2465RAC52 Harley Davidson Financial Services Inc.
7 US42824CBL28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
8 IT0005532715 Italien, Republik
9 DE000NLB4QG2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 DE000NLB4QE7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000NLB4QC1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 US882508CB86 Texas Instruments Inc.
13 US882508CC69 Texas Instruments Inc.
14 US30036FAB76 Evergy Kansas Central Inc.
15 US42824CBM01 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
16 XS2597673263 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB
17 DE000A30V9J0 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
18 US559222AY07 Magna International Inc.
19 XS2597919013 Nationwide Building Society
20 US74251VAT98 Principal Financial Group Inc.
21 US74251VAU61 Principal Financial Group Inc.
22 XS2597905905 Westpac Securities NZ Ltd.
23 XS2598332133 Autoliv Inc.
24 BE6342251038 Elia Group
25 DE000HLB46S0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
26 DE000HLB4520 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
27 US57636QAW42 Mastercard Inc.
28 US57636QAX25 Mastercard Inc.
29 XS2597973812 Vestas Wind Systems AS
30 AT000B122155 Volksbank Wien AG
31 LU2572256746 Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF
32 LU2572257470 Amundi MSCI Europe Small Cap ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF
33 LU2572257397 Amundi MSCI Pacific ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF
34 IE000QLV3SY5 Franklin MSCI Emerging Markets Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
