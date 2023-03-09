Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces fourth quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2022 .

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

10% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$448 million [2] in the fourth quarter 2022 ('Q4 22'), explained by better natural gas prices and higher sales of petrochemical reforming products and legacy energy, offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').

Outstanding operating performance in every business segment:

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q4 22 Q4 21 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 5,175 4,670 +11 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 17.4 26.1 -33 %









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 61.6 58.1 +6 %

Gas over total production 91 % 91 % -0 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.9 3.1 +24 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 66.9 58.6 +14 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 120 114 +5 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,285 1,266 +2 %





















7% year-on-year decrease in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$183 million in Q4 22, explained by reductions of 74% in holding and others and 19% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 57% in oil and gas and 68% in petrochemicals.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$113 million , almost 3x the fourth quarter 2021 ('Q4 21') figure, mainly due to Ecuador's arbitral compensation, higher gains from holding financial securities and depreciation over the passive monetary position in AR$. Certain PPAs' maturity, higher income tax charges and financial interests partially offset the higher net income.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$913 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 12.31.2022

As of 12.31.2021

AR$ US$ FX 177,16

AR$ US$ FX 102,72 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

383,464 2,165

170,390 1,659 Intangible assets

24,364 138

3,956 39 Right-of-use assets

1,521 9

1,231 12 Deferred tax asset

6,326 36

8,675 84 Investments in joint ventures and associates

159,833 902

79,500 774 Financial assets at amortized cost

18,000 102

10,821 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4,867 27

2,998 29 Other assets

91 1

61 1 Trade and other receivables

3,415 19

3,379 33 Total non-current assets

601,881 3,397

281,011 2,736













Inventories

30,724 173

15,888 155 Financial assets at amortized cost

1,357 8

537 5 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

103,856 586

47,026 458 Derivative financial instruments

161 1

16 0 Trade and other receivables

83,328 470

40,892 398 Cash and cash equivalents

18,757 106

11,283 110 Total current assets

238,183 1,344

115,642 1,126













Total assets

840,064 4,742

396,653 3,861













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

403,463 2,277

183,431 1,786













Non-controlling interest

1,157 7

609 6













Total equity

404,620 2,284

184,040 1,792













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures

- -

386 4 Provisions

26,062 147

14,444 141 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

31,728 179

19,287 188 Deferred tax liabilities

19,854 112

- - Defined benefit plans

4,908 28

2,419 24 Borrowings

237,437 1,340

139,630 1,359 Trade and other payables

3,757 21

1,340 13 Total non-current liabilities

323,746 1,827

177,506 1,728













Provisions

779 4

560 5 Income tax liabilities

927 5

2,098 20 Taxes payables

4,966 28

2,314 23 Defined benefit plans

1,021 6

515 5 Salaries and social security payable

5,627 32

2,876 28 Derivative financial instruments

318 2

18 0 Borrowings

48,329 273

8,165 79 Trade and other payables

49,731 281

18,561 181 Total current liabilities

111,698 630

35,107 342













Total liabilities

435,444 2,458

212,613 2,070













Total liabilities and equity

840,064 4,742

396,653 3,861















Consolidated income statement

(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)































Fiscal year

Fourth quarter Figures in million

2022

2021

2022

2021



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

242,182 1,829

144,641 1,508

73,434 448

40,901 406 Local market sales

196,723 1,478

121,638 1,270

59,861 364

33,063 328 Foreign market sales

45,459 351

23,003 238

13,573 84

7,838 78 Cost of sales

(150,891) (1,148)

(91,342) (955)

(46,094) (283)

(28,690) (289)

























Gross profit

91,291 681

53,299 553

27,340 165

12,211 117

























Selling expenses

(7,218) (56)

(3,156) (33)

(2,273) (15)

(1,404) (15) Administrative expenses

(18,708) (138)

(9,507) (99)

(6,319) (37)

(3,206) (32) Exploration expenses

(50) -

(61) -

(27) -

(11) - Other operating income

19,066 131

10,196 105

8,721 52

1,332 13 Other operating expenses

(5,952) (46)

(5,360) (58)

(1,743) (13)

(737) (8) Impairment of financial assets

(1,142) (8)

(220) (2)

(470) (3)

9 1 Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories

(4,925) (38)

(332) (4)

(665) (4)

(160) (2) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

16,089 105

11,567 117

2,479 5

3,436 32

























Operating income

88,451 631

56,426 579

27,043 150

11,470 106

























Financial income

768 5

847 10

171 (1)

228 3 Financial costs

(30,488) (221)

(17,512) (185)

(12,361) (73)

(3,384) (34) Other financial results

25,558 166

(1,545) (14)

21,450 133

(4,358) (43) Financial results, net

(4,162) (50)

(18,210) (189)

9,260 59

(7,514) (74)

























Profit before tax

84,289 581

38,216 390

36,303 209

3,956 32

























Income tax

(19,389) (124)

(7,301) (77)

(14,165) (98)

485 6

























Net income for continuing operations

64,900 457

30,915 313

22,138 111

4,441 38

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

- -

(7,129) (75)

- -

- -

























Net income (loss) for the period

64,900 457

23,786 238

22,138 111

4,441 38 Attributable to the owners of the Company

64,859 456

27,097 273

22,411 113

4,520 39 Continuing operations

64,859 456

30,823 312

22,411 113

4,520 39 Discontinued operations

- -

(3,726) (39)

- -

- - Attributable to the non-controlling interests

41 1

(3,311) (35)

(273) (2)

(79) (1)

























Net income (loss) per share to shareholders

46.97 0.33

19.29 0.19

16.24 0.08

3.27 0.03 From continuing operations

46.97 0.33

21.94 0.22

16.24 0.08

3.27 0.03 From discontinued operations

- -

(2.65) (0.03)

- -

- -

























Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders

1,174.13 8.26

482.15 4.86

406.00 2.05

81.77 0.71 From continuing operations

1,174.13 8.26

548.45 5.55

406.00 2.05

81.77 0.71 From discontinued operations

- -

(66.30) (0.70)

- -

- -

























Average outstanding common shares 1

1,381



1,405



1,380



1,382

Outstanding shares by the end of period 1

1,380



1,382



1,380



1,382





























Note: 1 It includes shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina . Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$74 million . Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

