Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces fourth quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 9, 2023 -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2022 .
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter[1]
10% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$448 million [2] in the fourth quarter 2022 ('Q4 22'), explained by better natural gas prices and higher sales of petrochemical reforming products and legacy energy, offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').
Outstanding operating performance in every business segment:
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q4 22
Q4 21
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
5,175
4,670
+11 %
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
17.4
26.1
-33 %
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
61.6
58.1
+6 %
Gas over total production
91 %
91 %
-0 %
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.9
3.1
+24 %
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
66.9
58.6
+14 %
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
120
114
+5 %
Average price (US$/ton)
1,285
1,266
+2 %
7% year-on-year decrease in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$183 million in Q4 22, explained by reductions of 74% in holding and others and 19% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 57% in oil and gas and 68% in petrochemicals.
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$113 million , almost 3x the fourth quarter 2021 ('Q4 21') figure, mainly due to Ecuador's arbitral compensation, higher gains from holding financial securities and depreciation over the passive monetary position in AR$. Certain PPAs' maturity, higher income tax charges and financial interests partially offset the higher net income.
Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$913 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 12.31.2022
As of 12.31.2021
AR$
US$ FX 177,16
AR$
US$ FX 102,72
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
383,464
2,165
170,390
1,659
Intangible assets
24,364
138
3,956
39
Right-of-use assets
1,521
9
1,231
12
Deferred tax asset
6,326
36
8,675
84
Investments in joint ventures and associates
159,833
902
79,500
774
Financial assets at amortized cost
18,000
102
10,821
105
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
4,867
27
2,998
29
Other assets
91
1
61
1
Trade and other receivables
3,415
19
3,379
33
Total non-current assets
601,881
3,397
281,011
2,736
Inventories
30,724
173
15,888
155
Financial assets at amortized cost
1,357
8
537
5
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
103,856
586
47,026
458
Derivative financial instruments
161
1
16
0
Trade and other receivables
83,328
470
40,892
398
Cash and cash equivalents
18,757
106
11,283
110
Total current assets
238,183
1,344
115,642
1,126
Total assets
840,064
4,742
396,653
3,861
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
403,463
2,277
183,431
1,786
Non-controlling interest
1,157
7
609
6
Total equity
404,620
2,284
184,040
1,792
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures
-
-
386
4
Provisions
26,062
147
14,444
141
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
31,728
179
19,287
188
Deferred tax liabilities
19,854
112
-
-
Defined benefit plans
4,908
28
2,419
24
Borrowings
237,437
1,340
139,630
1,359
Trade and other payables
3,757
21
1,340
13
Total non-current liabilities
323,746
1,827
177,506
1,728
Provisions
779
4
560
5
Income tax liabilities
927
5
2,098
20
Taxes payables
4,966
28
2,314
23
Defined benefit plans
1,021
6
515
5
Salaries and social security payable
5,627
32
2,876
28
Derivative financial instruments
318
2
18
0
Borrowings
48,329
273
8,165
79
Trade and other payables
49,731
281
18,561
181
Total current liabilities
111,698
630
35,107
342
Total liabilities
435,444
2,458
212,613
2,070
Total liabilities and equity
840,064
4,742
396,653
3,861
Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
Fiscal year
Fourth quarter
Figures in million
2022
2021
2022
2021
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
242,182
1,829
144,641
1,508
73,434
448
40,901
406
Local market sales
196,723
1,478
121,638
1,270
59,861
364
33,063
328
Foreign market sales
45,459
351
23,003
238
13,573
84
7,838
78
Cost of sales
(150,891)
(1,148)
(91,342)
(955)
(46,094)
(283)
(28,690)
(289)
Gross profit
91,291
681
53,299
553
27,340
165
12,211
117
Selling expenses
(7,218)
(56)
(3,156)
(33)
(2,273)
(15)
(1,404)
(15)
Administrative expenses
(18,708)
(138)
(9,507)
(99)
(6,319)
(37)
(3,206)
(32)
Exploration expenses
(50)
-
(61)
-
(27)
-
(11)
-
Other operating income
19,066
131
10,196
105
8,721
52
1,332
13
Other operating expenses
(5,952)
(46)
(5,360)
(58)
(1,743)
(13)
(737)
(8)
Impairment of financial assets
(1,142)
(8)
(220)
(2)
(470)
(3)
9
1
Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories
(4,925)
(38)
(332)
(4)
(665)
(4)
(160)
(2)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
16,089
105
11,567
117
2,479
5
3,436
32
Operating income
88,451
631
56,426
579
27,043
150
11,470
106
Financial income
768
5
847
10
171
(1)
228
3
Financial costs
(30,488)
(221)
(17,512)
(185)
(12,361)
(73)
(3,384)
(34)
Other financial results
25,558
166
(1,545)
(14)
21,450
133
(4,358)
(43)
Financial results, net
(4,162)
(50)
(18,210)
(189)
9,260
59
(7,514)
(74)
Profit before tax
84,289
581
38,216
390
36,303
209
3,956
32
Income tax
(19,389)
(124)
(7,301)
(77)
(14,165)
(98)
485
6
Net income for continuing operations
64,900
457
30,915
313
22,138
111
4,441
38
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(7,129)
(75)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) for the period
64,900
457
23,786
238
22,138
111
4,441
38
Attributable to the owners of the Company
64,859
456
27,097
273
22,411
113
4,520
39
Continuing operations
64,859
456
30,823
312
22,411
113
4,520
39
Discontinued operations
-
-
(3,726)
(39)
-
-
-
-
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
41
1
(3,311)
(35)
(273)
(2)
(79)
(1)
Net income (loss) per share to shareholders
46.97
0.33
19.29
0.19
16.24
0.08
3.27
0.03
From continuing operations
46.97
0.33
21.94
0.22
16.24
0.08
3.27
0.03
From discontinued operations
-
-
(2.65)
(0.03)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders
1,174.13
8.26
482.15
4.86
406.00
2.05
81.77
0.71
From continuing operations
1,174.13
8.26
548.45
5.55
406.00
2.05
81.77
0.71
From discontinued operations
-
-
(66.30)
(0.70)
-
-
-
-
Average outstanding common shares 1
1,381
1,405
1,380
1,382
Outstanding shares by the end of period 1
1,380
1,382
1,380
1,382
Note: 1 It includes shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 22 results on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa4Q2022VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
ü [email protected]
üri.pampaenergia.com/en
üwww.argentina.gob.ar/cnv
ü www.sec.gov
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina . Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$74 million . Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
