Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces fourth quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2022 .

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

10% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$448 million [2] in the fourth quarter 2022 ('Q4 22'), explained by better natural gas prices and higher sales of petrochemical reforming products and legacy energy, offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').

Outstanding operating performance in every business segment:

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q4 22

Q4 21

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

5,175

4,670

+11 %


Gross margin (US$/MWh)

17.4

26.1

-33 %






Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

61.6

58.1

+6 %


Gas over total production

91 %

91 %

-0 %


Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.9

3.1

+24 %


Average oil price (US$/bbl)

66.9

58.6

+14 %






Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

120

114

+5 %


Average price (US$/ton)

1,285

1,266

+2 %











7% year-on-year decrease in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$183 million in Q4 22, explained by reductions of 74% in holding and others and 19% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 57% in oil and gas and 68% in petrochemicals.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$113 million , almost 3x the fourth quarter 2021 ('Q4 21') figure, mainly due to Ecuador's arbitral compensation, higher gains from holding financial securities and depreciation over the passive monetary position in AR$. Certain PPAs' maturity, higher income tax charges and financial interests partially offset the higher net income.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$913 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)

Figures in million


As of 12.31.2022


As of 12.31.2021


AR$

US$ FX 177,16


AR$

US$ FX 102,72

ASSETS







Property, plant and equipment


383,464

2,165


170,390

1,659

Intangible assets


24,364

138


3,956

39

Right-of-use assets


1,521

9


1,231

12

Deferred tax asset


6,326

36


8,675

84

Investments in joint ventures and associates


159,833

902


79,500

774

Financial assets at amortized cost


18,000

102


10,821

105

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


4,867

27


2,998

29

Other assets


91

1


61

1

Trade and other receivables


3,415

19


3,379

33

Total non-current assets


601,881

3,397


281,011

2,736








Inventories


30,724

173


15,888

155

Financial assets at amortized cost


1,357

8


537

5

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


103,856

586


47,026

458

Derivative financial instruments


161

1


16

0

Trade and other receivables


83,328

470


40,892

398

Cash and cash equivalents


18,757

106


11,283

110

Total current assets


238,183

1,344


115,642

1,126








Total assets


840,064

4,742


396,653

3,861








EQUITY







Equity attributable to owners of the company


403,463

2,277


183,431

1,786








Non-controlling interest


1,157

7


609

6








Total equity


404,620

2,284


184,040

1,792








LIABILITIES







Investments in joint ventures


-

-


386

4

Provisions


26,062

147


14,444

141

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities


31,728

179


19,287

188

Deferred tax liabilities


19,854

112


-

-

Defined benefit plans


4,908

28


2,419

24

Borrowings


237,437

1,340


139,630

1,359

Trade and other payables


3,757

21


1,340

13

Total non-current liabilities


323,746

1,827


177,506

1,728








Provisions


779

4


560

5

Income tax liabilities


927

5


2,098

20

Taxes payables


4,966

28


2,314

23

Defined benefit plans


1,021

6


515

5

Salaries and social security payable


5,627

32


2,876

28

Derivative financial instruments


318

2


18

0

Borrowings


48,329

273


8,165

79

Trade and other payables


49,731

281


18,561

181

Total current liabilities


111,698

630


35,107

342








Total liabilities


435,444

2,458


212,613

2,070








Total liabilities and equity


840,064

4,742


396,653

3,861








Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
















Fiscal year


Fourth quarter

Figures in million


2022


2021


2022


2021



AR$

US$


AR$

US$


AR$

US$


AR$

US$

Sales revenue


242,182

1,829


144,641

1,508


73,434

448


40,901

406

Local market sales


196,723

1,478


121,638

1,270


59,861

364


33,063

328

Foreign market sales


45,459

351


23,003

238


13,573

84


7,838

78

Cost of sales


(150,891)

(1,148)


(91,342)

(955)


(46,094)

(283)


(28,690)

(289)














Gross profit


91,291

681


53,299

553


27,340

165


12,211

117














Selling expenses


(7,218)

(56)


(3,156)

(33)


(2,273)

(15)


(1,404)

(15)

Administrative expenses


(18,708)

(138)


(9,507)

(99)


(6,319)

(37)


(3,206)

(32)

Exploration expenses


(50)

-


(61)

-


(27)

-


(11)

-

Other operating income


19,066

131


10,196

105


8,721

52


1,332

13

Other operating expenses


(5,952)

(46)


(5,360)

(58)


(1,743)

(13)


(737)

(8)

Impairment of financial assets


(1,142)

(8)


(220)

(2)


(470)

(3)


9

1

Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories


(4,925)

(38)


(332)

(4)


(665)

(4)


(160)

(2)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates


16,089

105


11,567

117


2,479

5


3,436

32














Operating income


88,451

631


56,426

579


27,043

150


11,470

106














Financial income


768

5


847

10


171

(1)


228

3

Financial costs


(30,488)

(221)


(17,512)

(185)


(12,361)

(73)


(3,384)

(34)

Other financial results


25,558

166


(1,545)

(14)


21,450

133


(4,358)

(43)

Financial results, net


(4,162)

(50)


(18,210)

(189)


9,260

59


(7,514)

(74)














Profit before tax


84,289

581


38,216

390


36,303

209


3,956

32














Income tax


(19,389)

(124)


(7,301)

(77)


(14,165)

(98)


485

6














Net income for continuing operations


64,900

457


30,915

313


22,138

111


4,441

38














Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


-

-


(7,129)

(75)


-

-


-

-














Net income (loss) for the period


64,900

457


23,786

238


22,138

111


4,441

38

Attributable to the owners of the Company


64,859

456


27,097

273


22,411

113


4,520

39

Continuing operations


64,859

456


30,823

312


22,411

113


4,520

39

Discontinued operations


-

-


(3,726)

(39)


-

-


-

-

Attributable to the non-controlling interests


41

1


(3,311)

(35)


(273)

(2)


(79)

(1)














Net income (loss) per share to shareholders


46.97

0.33


19.29

0.19


16.24

0.08


3.27

0.03

From continuing operations


46.97

0.33


21.94

0.22


16.24

0.08


3.27

0.03

From discontinued operations


-

-


(2.65)

(0.03)


-

-


-

-














Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders


1,174.13

8.26


482.15

4.86


406.00

2.05


81.77

0.71

From continuing operations


1,174.13

8.26


548.45

5.55


406.00

2.05


81.77

0.71

From discontinued operations


-

-


(66.30)

(0.70)


-

-


-

-














Average outstanding common shares 1


1,381



1,405



1,380



1,382


Outstanding shares by the end of period 1


1,380



1,382



1,380



1,382















Note: 1 It includes shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 22 results on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa4Q2022VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

ü [email protected]

üri.pampaenergia.com/en

üwww.argentina.gob.ar/cnv

ü www.sec.gov

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina . Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$74 million . Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.

