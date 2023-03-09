DallasNews Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

DALLAS, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.40) per share, and an operating loss of $1.9 million. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.40 per share, and an operating loss of $0.7 million. The fourth quarter 2021 net income includes a non-cash pension benefit of $1.0 million and cash proceeds of $1.3 million related to the sale of inactive IP addresses.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items ("adjusted operating income (loss)") of $1.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to adjusted operating income of $0.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a total revenue decline of $1.5 million.

For the full year 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $9.8 million, or $(1.83) per share, and an operating loss of $9.0 million. For the full year 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.09) per share, and an operating loss of $10.0 million. The 2021 net loss includes a non-cash pension benefit of $4.2 million, a non-cash tax benefit of $2.6 million related to the release of an uncertain tax reserve and cash proceeds of $1.3 million related to the sale of inactive IP addresses.

For the full year 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $5.3 million, a $1.5 million greater loss when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.8 million reported for the full year 2021. The incremental loss is primarily due to a total revenue decline of $3.7 million and a newsprint expense increase of $1.2 million, partially offset by expense savings of $2.7 million in distribution and $1.0 million in employee compensation and benefits.

Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In 2022, our performance met the Return to Growth Plan that we presented to our Board in September of 2021. This plan is built with the intention of creating a sustainably profitable digital media and marketing services company, and our annual results in 2022 were consistent with it. Simultaneously, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders during this transition which was evident in the payment of our special dividend and regular dividends last year. The current phase of the RTG Plan will be the most challenging and our team is focused on the key business drivers that will determine our success."

Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million or 3.6 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million or 7.0 percent when compared to the $19.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline is primarily due to a $1.0 million or 8.1 percent reduction in print advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of less than $0.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.6 million or 23.2 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.7 million or 5.1 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue was $4.1 million, a slight decrease when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total consolidated operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $41.0 million, an improvement of $0.2 million or 0.5 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $1.1 million in distribution and $0.6 million in outside services, partially offset by an increase of $1.6 million in employee compensation and benefits expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $40.1 million, an improvement of $0.2 million or 0.4 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Results

Total revenue was $150.7 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $3.7 million or 2.4 percent when compared to the full year 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $69.7 million in 2022, a decrease of $3.6 million or 4.9 percent when compared to the $73.3 million reported for the full year 2021. Print advertising revenue declined $2.7 million or 5.6 percent and digital advertising and marketing services revenue declined $0.9 million or 3.6 percent.

Circulation revenue was $65.2 million for the full year 2022, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.4 percent when compared to the full year 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $3.5 million or 36.9 percent, partially offset by a print circulation decline of $3.3 million or 6.0 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.4 million, or 2.3 percent, to $15.8 million, primarily due to reductions in revenue from mailed advertisements for business customers and distribution revenue from commercial printing.

Total consolidated operating expense for the full year 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $159.6 million, an improvement of $4.7 million or 2.9 percent compared to the full year 2021. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $2.7 million in distribution, $2.0 million in employee compensation and benefits, and $1.3 million in depreciation, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in newsprint expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $155.9 million, an improvement of $2.3 million or 1.4 percent when compared to $158.2 million of adjusted operating expense in the full year 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 663 employees, an increase of 7 full-time equivalents, or 1.1 percent, when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $27.8 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating income (loss) and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company's website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4441 and enter the following access code when prompted: 5166062. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 10, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on March 16, 2023. The access code for the replay is 1651323.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Operating Revenue: Advertising and marketing services $ 18,421 $ 19,800 $ 69,667 $ 73,271 Circulation 16,615 16,671 65,191 64,943 Printing, distribution and other 4,067 4,109 15,793 16,160 Total net operating revenue 39,103 40,580 150,651 154,374 Operating Costs and Expense: Employee compensation and benefits 17,454 15,884 67,096 69,078 Other production, distribution and operating costs 19,973 21,759 78,638 81,041 Newsprint, ink and other supplies 2,976 2,720 11,035 9,878 Depreciation 582 875 2,709 4,002 Amortization - - - 64 Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net 58 - 58 29 Asset impairments - - 102 232 Total operating costs and expense 41,043 41,238 159,638 164,324 Operating loss (1,940 ) (658 ) (8,987 ) (9,950 ) Other income (loss), net (193 ) 2,638 (241 ) 7,332 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (2,133 ) 1,980 (9,228 ) (2,618 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 8 (169 ) 558 (2,151 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (2,141 ) $ 2,149 $ (9,786 ) $ (467 ) Per Share Basis (1) Net income (loss) Basic $ (0.40 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.83 ) $ (0.09 ) Number of common shares used in the per share calculation: Basic 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490





(1) The Company's Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 - Earnings Per Share.



DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,825 $ 32,439 Accounts receivable, net 14,023 16,012 Notes receivable - 22,400 Other current assets 6,077 5,677 Total current assets 47,925 76,528 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,438 8,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,811 17,648 Deferred income taxes, net 282 257 Other assets 1,809 2,197 Total assets $ 72,265 $ 105,452 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,041 $ 7,821 Accrued compensation and other current liabilities 8,214 9,505 Contract liabilities 9,504 10,592 Total current liabilities 22,759 27,918 Long-term pension liabilities 19,455 14,275 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,546 19,181 Other liabilities 1,142 1,501 Total liabilities 59,902 62,875 Total shareholders' equity 12,363 42,577 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 72,265 $ 105,452



DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net operating revenue $ 39,103 $ 40,580 $ 150,651 $ 154,374 Total operating costs and expense 41,043 41,238 159,638 164,324 Operating Loss $ (1,940 ) $ (658 ) $ (8,987 ) $ (9,950 ) Total operating costs and expense $ 41,043 $ 41,238 $ 159,638 $ 164,324 Less: Depreciation 582 875 2,709 4,002 Amortization - - - 64 Severance expense 304 95 845 1,816 Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net 58 - 58 29 Asset impairments - - 102 232 Adjusted Operating Expense $ 40,099 $ 40,268 $ 155,924 $ 158,181 Total net operating revenue $ 39,103 $ 40,580 $ 150,651 $ 154,374 Adjusted operating expense 40,099 40,268 155,924 158,181 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (996 ) $ 312 $ (5,273 ) $ (3,807 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments ("adjusted operating income (loss)"). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company's business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.