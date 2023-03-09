HCI Group, Inc.: HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Florida Passes Historic Tort Reforms

Fourth Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Declined to 39.4%

TAMPA, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.14 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as "GAAP").

Management Commentary

"We were pleased to see further improvement in our underlying profitability this quarter," said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. "The bills passed by the Florida Legislature in 2022 squarely address the rising cost of litigation and social inflation in the Florida homeowners industry. We believe these reforms will support a healthier market for private insurance in Florida in the years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $183.0 million increased 16.6% from $156.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $77.0 million increased from $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ceded premiums represented 42.1% and 34.8% of gross premiums earned in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net investment income of $7.4 million increased from $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $72.1 million increased from $63.2 million in the same period of 2021. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 39.4% from 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $24.0 million decreased from $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 and declined from 15.4% of gross premiums earned to 13.1%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to United Property and Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $11.3 million decreased from $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a reduction in stock-based compensation and a decrease in employee and executive bonuses.

Full Year 2022 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $54.6 million, or $6.24 loss per share, compared with net income of $7.2 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve-month period was $47.5 million, or $5.48 loss per share compared with adjusted net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $724.7 million increased 25.6% from $577.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $261.1 million increased from $199.7 million in the twelve months of 2021. The increase over last year also included an adjustment to reduce benefits under a multi-year reinsurance contract with retrospective provisions as a result of Hurricane Ian. Ceded premiums increased as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 34.6% to 36.0% in the twelve months of 2022.

Net investment income of $32.4 million increased from $12.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates. The increase also included a gain of $13.4 million on the sale of a portion of one of the properties in the Greenleaf portfolio.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $8.3 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $7.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to an overall decline in the market for equity securities compared with the year ended December 31, 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $371.5 million increased from $227.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses was due to Hurricane Ian, growth at TypTap, and policies assumed or renewed from UPC.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $105.0 million increased from $93.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 but declined from 16.2% of gross premiums earned to 14.5%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to UPC policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $56.5 million increased from $45.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in personnel related expenses and benefits.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, March 9, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com .

Listen-only toll-free number: (877) 545-0523

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0016

Entry Code: 228446

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through March 9, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 47646

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Simon Rosenberg

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-5261

srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com

- Tables to follow -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) FY 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 FY 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 377,860 $ 54,180 $ 119,400 $ 113,139 $ 91,141 $ 426,910 TypTap Insurance Company 348,159 117,212 71,781 73,013 86,153 247,479 Total Gross Written Premiums 726,019 171,392 191,181 186,152 177,294 674,389 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 426,502 95,533 98,985 113,681 118,303 401,137 TypTap Insurance Company 298,214 87,421 82,728 67,443 60,622 175,907 Total Gross Premiums Earned 724,716 182,954 181,713 181,124 178,925 577,044 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 51.3 % 39.4 % 76.9 % 47.9 % 40.6 % 39.4 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ (6.24 ) $ 0.18 $ (5.66 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (5.48 ) $ 0.06 $ (5.62 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.10 Dividends per share $ 1.60 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 18.91 $ 18.91 $ 19.52 $ 26.39 $ 31.66 $ 31.92 Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,598,682 8,598,682 8,926,845 9,047,972 10,125,927 10,131,399





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $494,197 and $41,953, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 483,901 $ 42,583 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $36,272 and $46,276, respectively) 34,583 51,740 Limited partnership investments 25,702 28,133 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 18 363 Real estate investments 71,388 73,896 Total investments 615,592 196,715 Cash and cash equivalents 234,863 628,943 Restricted cash 2,900 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 1,952 353 Income taxes receivable 2,807 4,084 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,362 and $1,750, respectively) 34,998 68,157 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 66,627 26,355 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 71,594 11,985 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $454 and $90, respectively) 616,765 64,665 Deferred policy acquisition costs 45,522 57,695 Property and equipment, net 17,910 14,232 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 777 2,204 Intangible assets, net 10,578 10,636 Funds withheld for assumed business 48,772 73,716 Other assets 31,671 14,717 Total assets $ 1,803,328 $ 1,176,857 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 863,765 $ 237,165 Unearned premiums 368,047 366,744 Advance premiums 18,587 13,771 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 8,606 4,017 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 17,646 19,318 Accrued expenses 14,534 15,453 Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses 19,863 - Deferred income taxes, net 1,704 11,739 Revolving credit facility - 15,000 Long-term debt 211,687 45,504 Lease liabilities - operating leases 721 2,203 Other liabilities 23,361 31,485 Total liabilities 1,548,521 762,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 93,553 89,955 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,598,682 and 10,131,399

shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital - 76,077 Retained income 172,482 246,790 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (9,886 ) 498 Total stockholders' equity 162,596 323,365 Noncontrolling interests (1,342 ) 1,138 Total equity 161,254 324,503 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,803,328 $ 1,176,857





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 182,954 $ 156,853 $ 724,716 $ 577,044 Premiums ceded (77,036 ) (54,629 ) (261,144 ) (199,741 ) Net premiums earned 105,918 102,224 463,572 377,303 Net investment income 7,365 2,586 32,447 12,335 Net realized investment gains (losses) 17 1,520 (1,187 ) 6,472 Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,004 2,012 (7,153 ) 1,363 Policy fee income 1,099 1,033 4,279 3,995 Gain from remeasurement of contingent liabilities 3,117 - 3,117 - Other 1,423 2,945 4,488 6,447 Total revenue 119,943 112,320 499,563 407,915 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 72,135 63,193 371,463 227,525 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 24,028 24,158 104,977 93,732 General and administrative personnel expenses 11,328 13,695 56,511 45,428 Interest expense 2,839 657 7,768 6,400 Impairment loss 2,284 - 2,284 - Debt conversion expense - 481 - 1,754 Other operating expenses 4,586 7,598 24,978 21,843 Total expenses 117,200 109,782 567,981 396,682 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,743 2,538 (68,418 ) 11,233 Income tax expense (benefit) 92 1,103 (13,815 ) 3,991 Net income (loss) $ 2,651 $ 1,435 $ (54,603 ) $ 7,242 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,305 ) (2,224 ) (9,106 ) (7,399 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,180 817 5,198 2,013 Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $ 1,526 $ 28 $ (58,511 ) $ 1,856 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ (6.24 ) $ 0.23 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ (6.24 ) $ 0.21 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended GAAP December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Income

(Numerator) Shares (a)

(Denominator) Per

Share

Amount Loss

(Numerator) Shares (a)

(Denominator) Per

Share

Amount Net income (loss) $ 2,651 $ (54,603 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,305 ) (9,106 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 1,182 5,198 Net income (loss) attributable to HCI 1,528 (58,511 ) Less: Income (loss) attributable to participating securities (42 ) 3,463 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders 1,486 8,356 $ 0.18 (55,048 ) 8,817 $ (6.24 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options - - - - Convertible senior notes - - - - Warrants - - - - Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 1,486 8,356 $ 0.18 $ (55,048 ) 8,817 $ (6.24 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,651 $ (54,603 ) Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (1,004 ) $ 7,153 Less: Tax effect at 0%* $ - $ - Net adjustment to Net income (loss) $ (1,004 ) $ 7,153 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income (loss) $ 1,647 $ (47,450 ) *A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized gains or losses.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Non-GAAP December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Income

(Numerator) Shares (a)

(Denominator) Per Share

Amount Loss

(Numerator) Shares (a)

(Denominator) Per Share

Amount Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 1,647 $ (47,450 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,305 ) (9,106 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 1,190 5,156 Net income (loss) attributable to HCI 532 (51,400 ) Less: (Income) loss attributable to participating securities (1 ) 3,046 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders 531 8,356 $ 0.06 (48,354 ) 8,817 $ (5.48 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options - - - - Convertible senior notes - - - - Warrants - - - - Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 531 $ 8,356 $ 0.06 $ (48,354 ) $ 8,817 $ (5.48 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 GAAP diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.18 $ (6.24 ) Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (0.12 ) $ 0.76 Less: Tax effect at 0%* $ - $ - Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.12 ) $ 0.76 Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ (5.48 ) *A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized losses.



