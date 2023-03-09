AgileThought, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Results:

Revenue was $43.1 million, up 2.3% year over year from $42.1 million in Q4 2021 and down 0.8% sequentially from $43.4 million in Q3 2022, as the company continues to exit non-core revenues

Gross margin was 31.6%, up 190 bps year-over-year from 29.7% in Q4 2021, but down 270 bps sequentially from 34.3% in Q3 2022

3 new clients added during the quarter.

2022 Full Year Highlights and Results:

Revenue was $176.8 million for 2022, up 11.5% year-over-year

Gross margin was 32.6%, up 340 bps year-over-year

21 new clients added during the year.

"2022 was a transformative year for AgileThought. We launched our industry leading delivery infrastructure and completely reorganized our people team. In addition, in the middle of 2022 we started pursuing a path of material investments in sales while exiting non-core revenues, with an aim to drive industry leading top-line growth and margins. We are already starting to witness the results of this transformation, as we expect our revenue growth to accelerate throughout 2023, along with solid gross margin improvement. Digital transformation benefits enterprises by supporting their key business areas to thrive in the ongoing environment, and hence despite some macro volatility we continue to experience a strong demand environment. The rise of AI and machine-generated content is transforming the digital landscape and companies that want to succeed cannot stay behind. Our focus remains on leveraging our expertise, investing in our talent, and expanding our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that exceed our clients' expectations," concluded Manuel Senderos, AgileThought CEO.

"We reported another strong quarter and a successful year, with revenues and gross margins above our guidance. Revenues for 2022 were $176.8 million, representing 11.5% organic year over year growth. In the past we have talked about two of our professional services clients that have materially decreased revenues in the last two years, due to Covid-19 and our strategic business decisions. These clients have now largely stabilized in revenues and are expected to grow. Excluding these two clients, our 2022 organic revenue growth was 20%+ year over year. We also made significant improvements in profitability this year, with full year 2022 gross margins at 32.6%, up 340 bps year over year. We are very excited about what lies in front of us, and expect solid top-line performance and gross margin improvement in 2023," commented Amit Singh, AgileThought CFO.

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes AgileThought's financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2023.

Revenues for the first quarter 2023 of at least $43.2 million

Revenues for the full year 2023 of at least $201.6 million, implying at least 14% year over year growth

Gross margin for the full year 2023 in 33.5% to 34.5% range

Our outlook reflects the company's ongoing exit from non-core business

Amendment with First Lien Lenders

On March 7, 2023, the Company entered into a waiver and amendment to revise significant terms of the financing agreement (the "Blue Torch Credit Facility") by and among the Company, AN Global LLC, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, the financial institutions party thereto as lenders, and Blue Torch Finance LLC, as the administrative agent and collateral agent. The amendment was required as a result of defaults of certain financial and other covenants under the Blue Torch Credit Facility existing as of, and subsequent to, December 31, 2022. Pursuant to the amendment, the Company agreed to repay principal payments of $15.0 million by April 15, 2023, $20.0 million by June 15, 2023 (inclusive of the $15.0 million by April 15, 2023 if not paid by then) and $25.0 million by September 15, 2023 (inclusive of the $20.0 million by June 15, 2023 if not paid by then) to the Blue Torch Lenders. If the Company fails to repay the respective aggregate principal amounts on or prior to their due dates, a failed payment fee equal to $4.0 million, $2.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, will be paid in kind by adding such fee to the outstanding principal of the term loan. Failure to make these payments would constitute an event of default but will not result in the ability of the administrative agent to accelerate indebtedness under the Blue Torch Credit Facility. If the Company meets these payments timely, no fees will be incurred. Thereafter, the Company will make quarterly payments on the term loan of approximately $0.7 million starting December 31, 2023. The amendment granted a waiver for prior and existing defaults, reset the liquidity and leverage ratio covenants for future periods and added an EBITDA covenant that will become effective if the Company fails to make the $15 million payment on or prior to April 15, 2023. The amendment also revised the maturity date of from May 27, 2026 to January 1, 2025, revised the interest provisions to remove the step-down in interest rate based on the Company's total leverage ratio and required the Company to engage both a financial advisor to support the Company's capital raising needs and an operational advisor to conduct a formal assessment of the Company's financial performance. In connection with the waiver and amendment, the Company agreed to pay the administrative agent a fee equal to $6.0 million, which was paid in kind by adding such capitalized amount to the outstanding principal of the term loan.

Amendment with Second Lien Lenders

On March 7, 2023, in connection with the waiver and amendment to the Blue Torch Credit Facility, the Company entered into a waiver and amendment to revise significant terms of the credit agreement (the "Second Lien Facility"), by and among AT, AN Extend, S.A. de C.V., AN Global LLC, certain other loan parties party thereto, financial institutions affiliated with Credit Suisse and Nexxus Capital, Manuel Senderos and Kevin Johnston, as lenders, GLAS USA LLC, as administrative agent, and GLAS Americas LLC, as collateral agent. The amendment revised the maturity date of the Credit Suisse loans from September 15, 2026 to July 1, 2025 and also provided for the covenants and certain other provisions of the Second Lien Facility to be consistent with those in the Blue Torch Credit Facility, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Key Business Metrics

We regularly monitor several financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. Our key non-GAAP and business metrics may be calculated in a different manner than similarly titled metrics used by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures refer to our Non-GAAP Measures section further below.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Gross Profit Margin(1) 32.6 % 29.2 % Loss from Operations (in thousands) $ (12,927 ) $ (2,047 ) Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands) $ 11,400 $ 3,584 Net Loss (in thousands) $ (20,128 ) $ (20,048 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ 2,723 $ (6,415 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.44 ) $ (0.54 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ (0.17 ) Number of large active clients (at or above $1.0 million of revenue in prior 12-month period) as of end of period (2) 33 29 Revenue concentration with top 10 clients(3) 61.4 % 65.1 %

____________

(1) Calculated as net revenues for the period minus cost of revenue for the period, divided by net revenues.

(2) Defined as the number of active clients from whom we generated more than $1.0 million of revenue in the prior 12-month period. For comparability purposes, we include the clients of the acquired businesses that meet these criteria to properly evaluate total client spending evolution.

(3) Defined as the percent of our total revenue derived from our ten largest active clients.



AgileThought, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 43,061 $ 42,095 $ 176,846 $ 158,668 Cost of revenue 29,467 29,594 119,159 112,303 Gross profit 13,594 12,501 57,687 46,365 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,463 13,406 45,786 43,551 Depreciation and amortization 1,757 1,745 7,025 6,984 Change in fair value of purchase price obligation - - - (2,200 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities (431 ) - (3,337 ) (4,406 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 56 (3,935 ) 169 (4,694 ) (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (8,160 ) - 9,734 - Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 - 5,771 6,481 Restructuring expenses 418 1,024 1,804 911 Other operating expenses, net 1,253 774 3,662 1,785 Total operating expense 4,572 13,014 70,614 48,412 Income (loss) from operations 9,022 (513 ) (12,927 ) (2,047 ) Interest expense (3,655 ) (4,340 ) (12,890 ) (16,457 ) Other income (expense), net 490 (648 ) 7,143 (1,084 ) Income (loss) before income tax 5,857 (5,501 ) (18,674 ) (19,588 ) Income tax expense 1,096 473 1,454 460 Net income (loss) 4,761 (5,974 ) (20,128 ) (20,048 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (37 ) 43 52 22 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 4,798 $ (6,017 ) $ (20,180 ) $ (20,070 )

Selected Balance Sheet Data

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 8,691 $ 8,640 Total assets 215,239 221,310 Total debt 76,056 57,112 Total liabilities 135,369 126,662 Total stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 79,870 94,648

Selected Cash Flow Data

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,292 ) $ (23,223 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,018 ) (916 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,485 23,551

Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Revenue by Geography (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States $ 26,528 $ 26,568 $ 112,223 $ 103,436 Latin America 16,533 15,527 64,623 55,232 Total $ 43,061 $ 42,095 $ 176,846 $ 158,668





As of December 31, Employees by Geography 2022 2021 United States 249 355 Latin America 2,255 2,315 Total 2,504 2,670

Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments and to make performance-based compensation decisions for key personnel. The measures exclude certain expenses that are required under U.S. GAAP. We exclude certain non-cash expenses and certain items that are not part of our core operations.

Management believes these supplemental performance measurements are useful in evaluating operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public industry peers and those regularly used by security analysts, investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing investors and other users of our financial information a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

We define and calculate our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss): Income (loss from) operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of purchase price obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense (income), net.

Income (loss from) operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of purchase price obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense (income), net. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income : Net loss adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of purchase price obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net.

: Net loss adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of purchase price obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net. Adjusted Diluted EPS: Adjusted Net income (loss), divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Reconciliation of Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to our Income (loss) from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from operations $ 9,022 $ (513 ) $ (12,927 ) $ (2,047 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (431 ) - (3,337 ) (4,406 ) Change in fair value of purchase price obligation - - - (2,200 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 56 (3,935 ) 169 (4,694 ) Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 - 5,771 6,481 Restructuring expenses 418 1,024 1,804 911 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (8,160 ) - 9,734 - Intangible assets amortization 1,692 1,601 6,614 6,261 Transaction costs 1 716 10 1,334 Other operating expense, net1 1,252 1,551 3,562 1,944 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,066 $ 444 $ 11,400 $ 3,584

1 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees in connection with tax consulting fees in connection with review advisory and corporate consolidation project assessments, as well as a non-recurring recruiting fee.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Dilutive EPS

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to our Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands USD, except shared data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 4,761 $ (5,974 ) $ (20,128 ) $ (20,048 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (431 ) - (3,337 ) (4,406 ) Change in fair value of purchase price obligation - - - (2,200 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 56 (3,935 ) 169 (4,694 ) Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 - 5,771 6,481 Restructuring expenses 418 1,024 1,804 911 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 (699 ) 406 (593 ) 1,936 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness (8,160 ) - 2,454 (1,306 ) Intangible assets amortization 1,692 1,601 6,614 6,261 Transaction costs 1 716 10 1,334 Paid in kind interests and amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts 1,257 2,295 5,667 6,847 Other expense, net2 1,464 1,797 4,292 2,469 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 1,575 $ (2,070 ) $ 2,723 $ (6,415 ) Number of shares used in Adjusted Diluted EPS 46,498,247 42,387,441 47,019,741 37,331,820 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.17 )

1 - Represents foreign exchange loss (gain) due to foreign currency transactions

2 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees as well as other miscellaneous non-operating/ non-recurring items.

