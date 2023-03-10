The factory is located in the UBE Snoul Special Economic Zone, in the Snuol district. It will produce PERC panels and will reach full capacity by the end of March.L-Q New Energy Co., Ltd, a unit of Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Solarspace, has started manufacturing activities at its new factory in Cambodia. "We expect to reach full production capacity at the end of March," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The facility will produce PERC cells and panels." The factory is located in the UBE Snoul Special Economic Zone in Trapaing Sre village, in the Snuol district. ...

