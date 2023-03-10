Brazilian scientists have calculated the potential for floating solar generation in Brazil, assuming it would cover only 1% of artificial water bodies' area. The results show an installed potential of 43 GW for all of Brazil, with the state of Minas Gerais leading with 6 GW, followed by Bahia with 4.59 GW, and Sao Paulo with 3.87 GW.From pv magazine Brazil Researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro have developed a mathematical model to calculate the potential for floating solar generation in Brazil, detailing results for each state. The study only considers potential generation ...

