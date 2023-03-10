paragon has announced the result of the Eurobond tender offer at 60% of nominal, securing just under €1.7m nominal out of a potential €5m. The offer forms part of the ongoing debt reduction programme that will see the majority of the outstanding bond liabilities (both Swiss franc and euro) redeemed over the next few months (see our previous note). While the shares and bonds have been responding well to the management initiatives, these appear to pose a considerable potential opportunity for investors, assuming the operational growth strategy is successfully implemented.

