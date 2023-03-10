Discussion Will Share Insights from Deployment of Advanced Aviation Security Technology

Analogic Corporation announced today that Analogic CEO Tom Ripp will co-present at this year's Passenger Terminal Expo. The presentation is entitled "Transforming Aviation Security, Staffing, and Passenger Experience."

As airports and airlines seek to rebuild post-Covid-19, a redesign of how passengers experience security offers an opportunity for transformation and operational improvements. Attendees of the presentation will learn how Analogic has worked with airports, airlines, and US TSA to redesign checkpoint operations and implement new high-throughput checkpoint screening processes.

The presentation is scheduled for 16:45 CET, on March 14, at RAI Amsterdam. For more information, visit the Passenger Terminal Expo website

In addition to co-presenting, Analogic will be showcasing its advanced checkpoint CT security screening technology at PTE Booth 2150. The ECAC and US TSA certified system, which has over 500 deployments worldwide, is sold by Analogic under the brand name ConneCT and internationally by Rapiscan Systems as the 920CT. It delivers superior, automated threat detection and improved passenger throughput compared to legacy checkpoint x-ray scanners, combining computed tomography (CT) 3-D imaging with advanced explosive threat detection software. The technology enables airports and regulators to allow passengers to leave approved liquids and electronics in their bags at the screening checkpoints, thereby decreasing divest time while enhancing throughput. It features an innovative "truck wheel" mechanical design to enable the benefits of rotational CT without the reliability and service challenges of large slewing bearings, an interoperable network architecture that supports remote image analysis and system monitoring and is open architecture ready for 3rd party algorithms. The mechanical design combined with the system's inherent CT capability yield a robust, upgradable, and extended life system, which translates to a lower total cost of ownership and reduced long term capital outlay.

About Analogic:

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging detection and power automation solutions for security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. Analogic has been an innovation leader in the field of computed tomography for over 40 years, with over 2,000 CT systems and gantries deployed worldwide through contracts with US TSA and its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) security partners. Analogic's ConneCT checkpoint CT security system has been qualified for deployment by US TSA and is now being deployed at airports throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation. ConneCT is a trademark of Analogic Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005047/en/

Contacts:

Media:

LeeAnn Levesque

(607) 422-5483

llevesque@analogic.com