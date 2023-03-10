The country hit 959 MW/1,826 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of last year. The segment continues to grow in the country, led by the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.From pv magazine Italy By the end of December, Italy had installed 227,477 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 1,530 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 2,752 MWh. This compares to 720 MW/1,361 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of June and just 189.5 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...