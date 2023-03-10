Digital Fashion Week Dubai: Digital Fashion Week emerges as the The First-Ever virtual fashion Event to be Held in Dubai

Top Designers and Industry Leaders to Showcase Latest Trends at UAE's First-Ever Digital Fashion Week in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The fashion industry is set to embrace a new era of innovation and technology with the announcement of the first-ever UAE Digital Fashion Week (DFW) to be held in Dubai. This historic event is scheduled to take place on March 18-19, 2023, and emerges become an exciting occasion for fashion enthusiasts, designers, and industry experts a

The DFW will showcase the latest developments in fashion technology and digital art, highlighting the potential of "phygital" experiences in the fashion industry. The event will be held both in the virtual and physical worlds, allowing a wider audience to participate in the festivities. To create a virtual world that would allow fashion lovers to experience the event in a completely new way, DWF teamed up with the "SPACE" metaverse, which delivers a fully-functional hub that merges commerce, virtual reality and gaming. The virtual event inside SPACE can be accessed from everywhere in the world, using desktop, VR or mobile devices. In the physical world, the event will be held as part of the digital and technical art festival "Disartive Fair" and will be supported by the PRBA media agency, which is one of the leading PR agencies in the blockchain field. The event is expected to attract industry experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

Valery Laganza, founder of Digital Fashion Week Dubai and VSD Digital Fashion Academy said:

"The UAE Digital Fashion Week aims to explore the potential of phygital trend and how it can be incorporated into the fashion industry, also show novelties in the digital fashion industry, discover top designers and introduce new names of industry."

Felix Mago, Co-Founder of SPACE Metaverse adds: "Together, DFW and SPACE will showcase how easy it is for brands to create a shop or virtual experience inside the Metaverse and start selling physical, digital or phygital clothes inside virtual worlds."

The event will feature a range of speakers from different parts of the world who will offer their unique perspectives on the future of fashion. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest developments in the industry and gain insights from experts.

In addition to the speakers, the event will also host a fashion show, where digital fashion designers will showcase their art. This is an excellent opportunity for up-and-coming designers to display their creativity and participate in this historic event. The contest for digital fashion designers is open to all, and it presents a unique opportunity for designers to showcase their talent on a global stage.

DFW is all set to showcase how easy it is for brands to create a shop or virtual experience inside the Metaverse and start selling physical, digital or phygital clothes inside virtual worlds.The event is expected to attract industry experts and enthusiasts from around the world, who will witness the fusion of technology and fashion in a whole new way.

The UAE Digital Fashion Week is an anticipated event that brings together fashion industry experts, designers, brands, and fashion and tech enthusiasts from around the world. This event thrives to exhibit the latest fashion trends in a unique and innovative way, utilizing both virtual and physical platforms.

For more information, please visit the official Instagram page at instagram.com/digitalfashionweekofficial or app.tryspace.com.

