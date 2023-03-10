Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Inc Updates Brand with New Logo and Visual Identity

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (a private company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada), a primary helium development company, announces a significant evolution to its brand guidelines. The re-branding includes a new logo and visual identity, with a new website currently under construction and set to launch in the near future.

The updated brand guidelines reflect Pulsar's core values of innovation, technology, and sustainability. Pulsar is a company focused on primary helium development, whereby helium is not associated with hydrocarbon production, and where helium is a vital component in many modern technologies that we rely on for our lifestyle of today, and the future.

"We are excited to announce this evolution to the Pulsar brand" said Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar Helium Inc. "Our new brand guidelines and visual identity are streamlined with a more modern appearance, better reflecting our values as an innovative, forward-looking and sustainable company."

The new website, set to launch in April, will provide a modern and user-friendly platform for customers and stakeholders to learn more about Pulsar's mission and activities.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Abraham-James - President & CEO, Pulsar Helium Inc.

E: connect@pulsarhelium.com

T: +1 (604) 599-0310

ABOUT PULSAR HELIUM

Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production.

Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential.

Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft.

For further information visit www.pulsarhelium.com

