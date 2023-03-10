Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 10
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10 March 2023
On 10 March 2023, Capita awarded its 2023 restricted share awards ("2023 RSAs") as set out below.
In respect of 2023 RSAs granted to executive directors:
- award levels reflect the continued operation of a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) underpin (effectively a binary performance target) for a third year in a row;
- the awards will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; and (ii) a positive assessment of performance against two underpins (as detailed below); and
- once vested, shares may not normally be sold until at least six years from the grant date (other than to pay relevant taxes).
In respect of the underpins for the 2023 RSAs granted to executive directors:
- Underpin 1: Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2025 must be positive for any RSAs granted to executive directors to vest; and
- Underpin 2: the Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") must be satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. If this is not deemed to be met, the Committee will consider a reduction of the final vesting level of the RSAs (including to nil).
In addition, the Committee will consider values at vesting to ensure they are reflective of Capita's performance over the vesting period.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
|1. Jonathan Lewis
2. Tim Weller
3. Al Murray
4. Corinne Ripoche
5. Kathy Quashie
6. Claire Denton
7. Scott Hill
8. Manpreet Singh
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|1. Chief Executive Officer (Director)
2. Chief Financial Officer (Director)
3. CEO, Capita Public Service
4. CEO, Capita Experience
5. Chief Growth Officer
6. Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary
7. Chief People Officer
8. Chief Technology Officer
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|In the case of the PDMR noted at 1 to 7 above grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021.
In the case of the PDMR noted at 8 above, grant of a nil cost option over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021.
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Jonathan Lewis, Chief Executive Officer
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|2,744,886
|2. Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer
|£nil
|1,333,300
|3. Al Murray, CEO, Capita Public Service
|£nil
|727,810
|4. Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience
|£nil
|825,667
|5. Kathy Quashie, Chief Growth Officer
|£nil
|727,810
|6. Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary
|£nil
|675,824
|7. Scott Hill, Chief People Officer
|£nil
|458,704
|8. Manpreet Singh, Chief Technology Officer
|£nil
|386,855
|d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|7,880,856
|e) Date of transaction
|10 March 2023
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue