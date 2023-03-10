Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10 March 2023

On 10 March 2023, Capita awarded its 2023 restricted share awards ("2023 RSAs") as set out below.

In respect of 2023 RSAs granted to executive directors:

award levels reflect the continued operation of a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) underpin (effectively a binary performance target) for a third year in a row;

the awards will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; and (ii) a positive assessment of performance against two underpins (as detailed below); and

once vested, shares may not normally be sold until at least six years from the grant date (other than to pay relevant taxes).

In respect of the underpins for the 2023 RSAs granted to executive directors:

Underpin 1: Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2025 must be positive for any RSAs granted to executive directors to vest; and

must be positive for any RSAs granted to executive directors to vest; and Underpin 2: the Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") must be satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. If this is not deemed to be met, the Committee will consider a reduction of the final vesting level of the RSAs (including to nil).

In addition, the Committee will consider values at vesting to ensure they are reflective of Capita's performance over the vesting period.

