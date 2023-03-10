Observation status applied to J.Molner AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-10 13:57 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 10, 2023 to add the observation status to the shares of J.Molner AS (MOLNR, ISIN code: EE3100109034) starting from today, March 10, 2023, based on the clause 3.5.4.8. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). J.Molner AS is a holding company that does not have an independent economic activity, business operations take place in a subsdiary J. Molner Company OÜ, owned 100% by J.Molner AS. According to 12-months Unaudited Interim Report published by the Issuer on March 10, J. Molner Company OÜ's net assets no longer comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.