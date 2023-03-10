Total Telecom reported that Peng Song, President of Huawei's ICT Strategy and Marketing, Huawei, emphasized, "the service providers have already started harvesting the fruits of 5G investments across the world and this has created a 'certainty effect'," at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

"There were one billion 5G subscribers by the end of 2022. To compare, it took 4G more than five years to achieve that number, and more than 800 5G smartphones are available, and the great news is a solid financial impact that the leading 5G operators are getting as we speak," said Peng Song.

Peng Song mentioned that if an operator migrated 30% of traffic to 5G eMBB in three years, it would take less than four years to see Return on Investment (RoI). This time period can be further shortened if the operator deployed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and ToB services.

5G networks come with several new-age capabilities to help service providers deliver a superior experience. For instance, operators can provide a guaranteed downlink and uplink speed for VIP users.

Another emerging capability that is helping service providers accelerate monetization is 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. He said, "We can identify two potential markets for 5G FWA. Copper Sunset in developed markets and the high-speed broadband access in emerging markets."

Another key 5G monetization opportunity for telcos is 5G private networks. "Operators can leverage cloud, edge computing and value-added service as a business to provide real holistic business partnerships to the enterprise," he said.

5G is unlike any previous technology and is not just about economic value to the operators but also brings massive social benefits.

Peng Song urged the industry to use Huawei's G.U.I.D.E. business blueprint to maximize the potential of 5G and to move from '5Good to 5Great'. From 2024 to 2030, 5G will continue to accelerate the service providers' 5G monetization with G.U.I.D.E strategy.

