Netze BW has increased from 20% to 30% the amount of hydrogen it is injecting into the regional grid of Oehringen, in the southwest of Germany. pv magazine spoke with the project leader, Heike Grüner, about the next phases of the project.German grid operator Netze BW, a unit of energy company EnBW Group, said it will increase next week the amount of hydrogen in its regional gas network in Oehringen, in the southwest of Germany, from 20 to 25%. "In three weeks, we will reach 30% of hydrogen in the local gas grid," Heike Grüner, project leader, told pv magazine. Netze BW will keep a 30% hydrogen ...

