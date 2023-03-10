Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
10.03.23
08:06 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2023 | 14:10
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for iZafe Group AB is removed (145/23)

On August 26, 2022, the shares in iZafe Group AB were given observation status
with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's
financial position. 

Today, March 10, 2023, the company disclosed a press release with information
that the company through the exercise of warrants had raised approximately MSEK
19.4 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in iZafe Group AB (IZAFE B, ISIN code
SE0003656834, order book ID 81251). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.