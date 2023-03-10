Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for iZafe Group AB is removed (145/23)

On August 26, 2022, the shares in iZafe Group AB were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. Today, March 10, 2023, the company disclosed a press release with information that the company through the exercise of warrants had raised approximately MSEK 19.4 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in iZafe Group AB (IZAFE B, ISIN code SE0003656834, order book ID 81251). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB