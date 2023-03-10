Glow: US Sustainability Study Finds 1 in 2 Consumers Switching Food & Grocery Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / US food and grocery brands take note - missing the mark on sustainability comes with a higher cost than ever before.

According to the 2023 US Brand Sustainability Benchmark Report, produced by research technology company Glow in partnership with global information services company NielsenIQ, consumers are changing brands to better align with their values. One in two consumers have changed food and grocery (F&G) brands based on sustainability considerations, with the number rising to seven in ten among Millennials. Consumers are switching to brands with the strongest sustainability credentials at twice the rate of the average brand.

The report provides sustainability benchmarks for the US Food and Grocery Industry. Comprised of NielsenIQ data and Glow's proprietary measure Social Responsibility Score (SRS), which assesses consumer perceptions of brand ESG performance, the report is based on 33,000 respondents and their views on over 150 brands collected from April to December 2022.

The report reveals that switching behavior is occurring across all F&G departments but has the highest incidence within Health & Beauty, Meat & Seafood, Household, and Beverage departments.

Across all F&G departments, sustainability efforts from brands can reduce the risk of consumers trading down. The report found that in 7 out of the 10 departments measured, at least 1 in 10 consumers reported sustainability as the main reason they are not trading down in that area.

