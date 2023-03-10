Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) -Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Espell to its board of directors. Mr. Espell has served the Company as Chief Executive Officer since November 2021, and will remain in that position as well as taking on the position as a director.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Greg Hall as a director of the Company and extends its gratitude for his service to Nevada Vanadium.

Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium") also announce that further to their joint press release dated October 7, 2022, Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium continue to work diligently with their respective advisors towards completion of the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nevada Vanadium by Flying Nickel by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium have agreed to extend the Transaction closing date to July 31, 2023.

About Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

