Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hall to its board of directors. Mr. Hall is President and Director of Water Street Assets, and a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Hall is a graduate of the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, SME Enterprise Board Program, and a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Mark Scott and wishes to thank Mr. Scott for his service to the Company.

Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium") also announce that further to their joint press release dated October 7, 2022, Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium continue to work diligently with their respective advisors towards completion of the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nevada Vanadium by Flying Nickel by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium have agreed to extend the Transaction closing date to July 31, 2023.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

