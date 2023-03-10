Financialnewsmedia.com: Social Media Advertising Segment Projected To Surpass The $300 Billion Dollar Mark By 2024

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last few years, one of the main trends within Social Media Advertising is the further monetization of social networks and messenger apps. Recent reports from Statista said that the integration of shopping and payment solutions into social networks combined with exact localization will increase user engagement, conversions, and performance of advanced targeting. Besides the growth potential in the field of social networks, an integration or proliferation of advertising spaces within messenger apps such as WhatsApp or Instagram will rapidly increase the revenue potential of current market key players like Facebook. Statista said: "Social media has turned into a source of inspiration, entertainment, and news. Naturally, it has also become one of the most effective digital marketing channels, with most companies embracing the power of social than ever before. As the number of social network users continues to soar and consumer shopping behavior is increasingly impacted by the likes of Instagram and TikTok, marketers vividly leverage these networks' drawing power for promotion. In 2022, social media ad spend stood at approximately 230 billion U.S. dollars, with spending expected to surpass the 300-billion-dollar mark by 2024. And while the U.S. remains the largest social media ad market globally, marketers from other countries are not getting off the social media train." Active companies in the markets this week include: Thumzup Media Corporation (OTCQB: TZUP), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR).

Statista continued: "According to a recent survey, social media was the leading marketing channel adopted by the vast majority of industry specialists using it as part of their digital campaigns in 2022. Moreover, marketing experts listed the main benefits of social media marketing to be increased exposure, traffic, and lead generation. Direct communication between brands and consumers was another invaluable advantage. In the second quarter of 2022, the average global online shopping order value that stemmed from social media platforms reached 86 billion U.S. dollars. While this figure was significantly lower than the order value referred through search or e-mail, its growth highlights the vast potential of social media as a commercial playing field. And since there were over one billion social media ad impressions in late 2022, brand discovery and social media shopping are expected to become even more mainstream in the future."

Thumzup Media Corporation (OTCQB: TZUP) BREAKING NEWS: Thumzup® Welcomes Joanna D. Massey, Ph.D to its Newly Formed Advisory Board - Senior Communications and Media Executive Dr. Massey has held Positions at Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS, Viacom as well as advising many early stage ventures - Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Joanna D. Massey is joining the Company's newly formed Advisory Board. Dr. Massey brings to Thumzup decades of experience relevant to the Company's near and long-term growth strategies.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash (through PayPal and other major cash apps) for approved posts.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Massey, an existing investor in Thumzup, to our Advisory Board," stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "A seasoned leader with deep experience in strategic communications, reputation management, public companies and startups, Dr. Massey's insights will help shape and inform the Company's strategies and tactics. Having joined KULR Technology Group's Board of Directors prior to their listing on the NYSE American stock exchange, we are confident that Dr. Massey's insights and board experience will help strengthen our corporate governance as we prepare to apply to uplist to a national stock exchange."

Dr. Massey has extensive experience advising executive teams at Fortune 500 companies, startups, and non-profit organizations. As a seasoned C-level communications executive and consultant, she has over 25 years' experience in the media and digital technology industries strategizing on global brand reputation management as Head of Communications at Condé Nast Entertainment and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Lions Gate Entertainment and at The Hub Network, a joint venture between Discovery, Inc. and Hasbro, Inc. She also held Senior Vice President positions in communications and media relations at CBS Corporation and Viacom, Inc., now Paramount Global. Dr. Massey currently serves as a public company Board Director and management consultant, as well as a managing director at Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm with over $175 million in investment in nearly 250 female-run businesses. Dr. Massey received an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in psychology from Sofia University. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the Exceptional Women Alliance, Women Corporate Directors, and Madam Chair, a group of 200+ female Chairs and Lead Directors of publicly traded companies.

"The Thumzup application is very compelling, and its mission is simple - to democratize social media advertising, inspired by how other market disruptors have upended how consumers use taxi services and where they stay on vacation, which is why I became an early investor in the company in September 2022," said Dr. Massey. "Thumzup appears to be on a trajectory to achieve impressive multiples as it moves towards uplisting to a national exchange, and I am happy to be working with the management team and board of directors to assist in growing the business and streamlining corporate governance."CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for Thumzup Media at: https://www.thumzupmedia.com/press-releases

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) and VideoAmp recently announced they have struck a deal to measure cross-screen campaigns across the global media and entertainment company's iconic portfolio of sports, news, lifestyle, and premium entertainment brands. Following the completion of a first-of-its-kind test-and-learn for alternative measures of video ad performance, Warner Bros. Discovery will use VideoAmp's measurement and data capabilities to better represent its audiences for advertisers looking to transact on linear, streaming video and large digital and social media services through a unified, cross-platform currency.

"The industry needs a better way to measure and transact on audiences-one that accounts for cross-platform, supports both traditional and advanced audiences and provides attribution metrics in a manner that enables media sellers and buyers to unlock this potential and excel in a competitive environment," said Ross McCray, CEO and Founder, VideoAmp. "We are excited Warner Bros. Discovery is creating a more sophisticated marketplace and we're looking forward to unlocking value for them and the industry as a whole."

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Full-year revenues of $5.86 billion were down 9% year-over-year, a decline of 6% on a constant currency basis. Operating profit of $407.7 million, or 7.0% operating profit margin, and adjusted operating profit of $922.5 million, or 15.8% adjusted operating profit margin.

Fourth quarter revenues of $1.68 billion, down 17% year-over-year, a decline of 14% on a constant currency basis. Operating loss of $125.7 million, or -7.5% operating profit margin, and adjusted operating profit of $269.2 million, or 16.0% adjusted operating profit margin.

"As we announced previously, our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results came in below our expectations," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer. "Despite this, we delivered our first billion-dollar brand in MAGIC: THE GATHERING and another record year at Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, we grew key investment areas including licensing and direct to consumer, and we improved adjusted operating profit margin. We also reduced owned and retail inventory levels from the third quarter peak and we are working to reduce them further this year. Only a few months in, we have made meaningful progress in implementing Blueprint 2.0 with a heightened focus on innovation, data driven investment in key brands and disciplined cost management."

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) recently said it is unleashing the power of content with the launch of "Popular is Paramount," a new brand positioning and trade campaign that brings to life the company's indisputable strength in making popular content and content popular for every audience across its premium portfolio of leading brands and multiplatform assets.

"'Popular is Paramount' is a celebration of our company, content and creative excellence," said Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount. "It simply captures what we do best - giving audiences what they want, with smart strategies that maximize the reach and power of our unified portfolio to successfully market and distribute IP all around the world at scale. Our content engine is driving huge and undeniable momentum, underscoring our ability to produce big, mass market hits across genres, demographics, formats and platforms."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) recently announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31st, 2022.

Read the full highlights here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kulr-reports-preliminary-fourth-quarter-211500280.html

"We are very pleased with our revenue ramp and order flow moving into 2023," said KULR CEO Michael Mo. "The platform, which we have built and continue to expand, positions KULR as a preferred solutions provider of lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies. We look forward to continued growth as we leverage the tailwind of a robust battery supply chain and positive regulatory support."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Thumzup Media Corporation by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/social-media-advertising-segment-projected-to-surpass-the-300-billion-dollar-mark-by-2024-301768537.html