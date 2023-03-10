Korean researchers developed a heat trading system including a ground-source heat pump, solar thermal collectors, a fuel-cell system, and two heat storage tanks for district heating. It exports excess heat to the local heat network at hours of peak solar production.Scientists from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) developed a ground-source heat pump powered by solar thermal for low-temperature district heating. District heating is a type of heat network that usually uses natural gas to power a centralized heat production facility, or 'energy center'. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...