With calls for a revival in European PV manufacturing becoming more urgent, the Environmental, Social, and Governance credentials of its PV producers are being touted as a way in which manufacturing can be supported or even protected. The case for the ESG credentials of European manufacturing was advanced by multiple speakers at the 2023 SolarPower Summit this week in Brussels.With the European Commission's keenly anticipated Net-Zero Industry Act set to be published on Tuesday, March 14, the ways in which aspirant and exiting European manufacturers can be supported was a central theme of presentations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...