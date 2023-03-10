Anzeige
10.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nosa Med AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (147/23)

On request of Nosa Med AB, company registration number 556959-2867, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 13, 2023. 

The company has 66,770,795 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               NOSA          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 174676987        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0005034550      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             127937         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556959-2867       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------

Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
