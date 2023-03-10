Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 ISIN: US8425871071 Ticker-Symbol: SOT 
Tradegate
10.03.23
16:25 Uhr
59,91 Euro
-1,11
-1,82 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,2060,2418:25
60,2160,2518:25
ACCESSWIRE
10.03.2023 | 16:50
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Former DTE Energy Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer David E. Meador and Former Jones Day Partner and Corporate Governance Authority Lizanne Thomas To Join Southern Company Board of Directors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Board of Directors of Southern Company recently announced the election of David E. Meador and Lizanne Thomas as independent directors, effective April 1, 2023. Board committee assignments for Meador and Thomas have not yet been determined.

"Dave is a highly regarded strategic thinker with a decades of knowledge of, and experience in handling, the specific issues facing our industry and our company in this evolving energy landscape," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Southern Company will further benefit from his deep financial expertise, well-rounded understanding of corporate culture, and passion for making the communities where he lives and serves economically stronger."

Fanning continued, "Lizanne is an accomplished advisor with a firm understanding of corporate governance. The guidance she will provide via her expertise, as well as the insights and learnings gained through years of work with publicly traded companies across a wide spectrum of industries, will benefit Southern Company."

Meador is the recently retired vice chairman and chief administrative officer of Detroit-based DTE Energy. In this role, he was responsible for information technology, procurement, fleet, facilities, corporate communications, as well as the government, corporate and public affairs, and philanthropic giving areas of the business. With over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and energy sectors, Meador is a recognized expert in finance and accounting, strategy, governance, ESG, mergers and acquisitions, government and community relations, procurement and information technology.

Meador joined DTE Energy in 1997 as vice president and controller. In addition to controller, Meador served as senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer where he focused on improving the company's systems and processes. After Meador took on leadership of DTE Energy's supply chain organization, the company became a leader in supporting local businesses and expanding opportunities for woman- and minority-owned businesses.

Prior to joining DTE Energy, he served in a variety of financial and accounting positions at Chrysler Corp. for 14 years and was an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand.

Meador currently serves on the Board of Directors of Amerisure Mutual Insurance and Energy Insurance Mutual and from 2008 to 2017 served on the board of Landauer, Inc. He has been an active board member of prominent economic development groups at the state, regional and city levels, including the Michigan Economic Development Corp., the Detroit Regional Partnership and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. In addition to focusing DTE Energy's community outreach on jobs, equity and the environment, he co-chaired Detroit's Workforce Development Board with a goal of to connect 100,000 Detroiters with meaningful jobs.

Thomas is of counsel with the global law firm Jones Day, which she joined in 1982 and served as a partner from 1991 to 2022. In addition to ample experience working on mergers and acquisitions, Thomas served as the head of the firm's corporate governance team. Thomas is experienced in shareholder activism, public and private mergers and acquisitions, and executive compensation and served as Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's Southeast U.S. Region from 2014 through 2022.

Thomas currently serves on the Board of Directors of American Software, Inc. and previously served on the Board of Directors of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. In 2016, Thomas was named one of the top 100 directors by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Additionally, Thomas is a Fellow of the American College of Governance Lawyers and is a Trustee of the Georgia Research Alliance. She also is a Trustee of Washington & Lee University and The Woodruff Arts Center. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and is a former Trustee of Furman University and a former director of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

Southern Company, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743151/Former-DTE-Energy-Vice-Chairman-and-Chief-Administrative-Officer-David-E-Meador-and-Former-Jones-Day-Partner-and-Corporate-Governance-Authority-Lizanne-Thomas-To-Join-Southern-Company-Board-of-Directors

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.