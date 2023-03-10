Wireless AGV and AMR Charging Solution Provider Wiferion Enters North American Market

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Wiferion, an energy solution supplier powering mobile robots and autonomous industrial vehicles through a wireless charging platform, has entered the North American market in response to demand for power solutions to increase uptime, lower maintenance and improve autonomous vehicle fleet efficiencies. Wiferion maximizes the performance of industrial electric vehicles such as autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), forklifts and other autonomous industrial trucks, and collaborative robots. With its new Chicago office, Wiferion is ideally located to serve new and existing customers, including a leading U.S. industrial truck manufacturer.

Mobile robot OEMs and end users must find reliable ways to keep vehicles active. Inductive wireless charging is emerging as the standard for mobile robots and industrial e-vehicles. Wiferion's new North American subsidiary will allow the company to shorten delivery times, enhance its onsite services and support, and provide consulting services for North American companies in need of advanced charging solutions.

Wiferion will officially launch the North American subsidiary with a ribbon-cutting event and rooftop reception during major manufacturing and supply chain trade show ProMat in Chicago on Tuesday, March 21. Wiferion will also present two sessions at ProMat and showcase its technology at exhibition booth N8318.

Wiferion provides a system custom-developed wireless power supply solution for the mobile robotics industry; its offerings include:

etaLINK 3000, a 3kW contactless inductive power supply

etaLINK 12000, a 12kW scalable energy wireless battery charging system with an efficiency of 93%

etaSTORE proving lithium iron phosphate and lithium-titanate battery options for AGV, AMR & mobile robots

etaTRAY, a plug-and-play battery retrofit for forklifts and other industrial trucks

etaHUB, a charge optimization platform for remote diagnostics to optimize batter life and vehicle performance

"A strategic approach to power supply solutions is a natural priority for makers and operators of AMRs and AGVs. Navigation works. Tasks are completed. But current approaches to power supply strategy fall short and remain an area of need to deliver optimal efficiencies for fleets," said Matthieu Ebert, Vice President of Wiferion North America Inc. "Wiferion technology significantly improves vehicle uptime and maintenance efforts, reducing cumbersome power supply and charging challenges. We are focused on a strategic solution to upgrade charging infrastructure and create a standardized process for automated vehicle power that works for any mobile robot or autonomous truck. Our new home base in the U.S. helps us implement, service and engage with North American companies quickly and effectively."

Matthieu Ebert, Vice President of Wiferion North America Inc

From production logistics, through fulfillment and warehousing, to agriculture and shipping, Wiferion has already sold charging systems in more than 20 countries. The system has been designed into more than 100 different industrial EV, autonomous guided vehicles and mobile robots, with thousands of units sold globally, including installation in several renowned European and U.S. automotive manufacturing facilities. Wiferion's revolutionary inductive charging systems supply energy to entire industrial vehicles fleets automatically, regardless of voltage, current or battery type. The charging innovation increases productivity by up to 32 percent through automated in-process charging. Wireless charging has the potential to unburden the supply chain through uninterrupted operations and increased productivity and fleet efficiency.

###

About Wiferion

Wiferion is the leading supplier of solutions for the mobile wireless power supply for industrial trucks, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Its etaLINK series of inductive battery charging systems have earned prestigious awards such as the IFOY Award and "Best Product" at LogiMAT and finalist of the Innovation Award from Modex. The flexible, scalable integration of the Wiferion products eliminates unnecessary machine downtime and the need for high-maintenance, expensive wired charging. Users can sustainably increase their utilization and fleet efficiency by up to 32%. Companies in the logistics, industrial, production and automotive sectors rely on Wiferion technology including leading suppliers of automation solutions such as robotics companies SAFELOG, KUKA and more. Wiferion has sold more than 8,000 systems in more than 20 countries, and its battery-charging systems are in use by more than 100 OEMs, major automotive manufacturers, logistics and e-commerce companies.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alison Boghosian / Mower

aboghosian@mower.com / 860.922.3887

Jalen Brandy / Mower

jbrandy@mower.com / 716.465.5731

SOURCE: Wiferion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743076/Wireless-AGV-and-AMR-Charging-Solution-Provider-Wiferion-Enters-North-American-Market