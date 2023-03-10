Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's Annual Report 2022, including the Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement, has been published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 10, 2023 at 2.30 p.m. EET

Rovio's Annual Report 2022, including the Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement, has been published

The Annual Report 2022 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en .

The report includes the Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Financial Statements for the year 2022. The report is attached to this release and is available only in a digital format, in Finnish and in English.

The Annual Report is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Rovio's ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Further information:

Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

