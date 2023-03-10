Strategic Equity Capital plc

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 31,914 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 302.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 12,835,393 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,693,813 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

10 March 2023