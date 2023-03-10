Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
10.03.23
11:34 Uhr
14,610 Euro
-0,020
-0,14 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,38014,61019:48
14,37014,46019:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2023 | 19:10
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, on Friday 21 April 2023 at 11.00 hrs CEST (also to be followed by a video webcast).

The Integrated Annual Report 2022, including the ESEF* package, is available on www.wereldhave.com.

The full agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.comunder 'Investors / Meetings / General Meeting of Shareholders'.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting.
Through their bank, shareholders will receive a receipt confirmation which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting and also includes a log-in with URL to follow the video webcast.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN-AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 18 April 2023 (before 17.30 hrs CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically as from 25 March 2023 up to 18 April 2023.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 19 April 2023.

Questions can be put in advance before 18 April 2023 through investor.relations@wereldhave.com. To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

* European Single Electronic Format


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.