Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Anti-Racism, Generation and More

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are talking about speak up culture, employee engagement and remote work, disability inclusion, and a powerful video from Doctors Without Borders.

Generation

While younger generations (Millennials and Generation Z) are keen to speak up in the workplace - and are often encouraged to do so - research shows that it's not that easy. Insightful article about speak up culture across generations.

Future of work

Does remote work impact employee engagement? Interesting new research is showing a change in how employees are connecting with each other. Read more here.

Disability inclusion

Ryan Gersava is the founder of an online vocational school that provides inclusive training to people with disabilities. In this TED Talk he speaks about his journey - and how companies can support.

Anti-Racism

Powerful video from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - challenging their own practices to "not show the full picture", perpetuating racist stereotypes. Please watch!

