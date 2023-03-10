Anzeige
Freitag, 10.03.2023
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
10.03.2023
Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Anti-Racism, Generation and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / By Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are talking about speak up culture, employee engagement and remote work, disability inclusion, and a powerful video from Doctors Without Borders.

Generation

While younger generations (Millennials and Generation Z) are keen to speak up in the workplace - and are often encouraged to do so - research shows that it's not that easy. Insightful article about speak up culture across generations.

Future of work

Does remote work impact employee engagement? Interesting new research is showing a change in how employees are connecting with each other. Read more here.

Disability inclusion

Ryan Gersava is the founder of an online vocational school that provides inclusive training to people with disabilities. In this TED Talk he speaks about his journey - and how companies can support.

Anti-Racism

Powerful video from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - challenging their own practices to "not show the full picture", perpetuating racist stereotypes. Please watch!

About Ericsson

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. We enable the full value of connectivity by creating game-changing technology and services that are easy to use, adopt, and scale, making our customers successful in a fully connected world.

Our comprehensive portfolio ranges across Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business; powered by 5G and IoT platforms.

  • Visit our website

Ericsson, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743186/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Anti-Racism-Generation-and-More

