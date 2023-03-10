Cintas Recognized as an LGBTQ+ Corporate Change Champion

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) was awarded Compete Sports Diversity's Corporate Change Champion Award at the organization's 2023 Petey Awards, which were held in conjunction with its annual Sin City Classic Diversity Conference in Las Vegas in January.

Cintas was recognized by Compete Sports Diversity for promoting inclusivity and change and its involvement with the LGBTQ+ community.

"We appreciate the NAGAAA's nomination for this award and being recognized for our support of the LGBTQ+ community," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We're proud of our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, and that pride extends to how we support for the diverse needs of our customers and their employees, too. We've received a lot of positive feedback on our sponsorship of the NAGAAA's event and we look forward to growing our relationship and participation this year."

For the last two years, Cintas has been a corporate sponsor of the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA)'s Gay Softball World Series - the largest LGBTQ+ week-long single-sport competition in the world. Cintas also recently launched a new employee resource group - IMPACT - to further support the company's LGBTQ+ employee-partners and allies. The group's leadership team is comprised of employee-partners from all over the United States, and boasts

Cintas' Mark Little, Human Resources Director in the company's First Aid & Safety division and Vice President of IMPACT, accepted the award on Cintas' behalf.

