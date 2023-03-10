Anzeige
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Cintas Recognized as an LGBTQ+ Corporate Change Champion
10.03.2023 | 19:38
Cintas Recognized as an LGBTQ+ Corporate Change Champion

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) was awarded Compete Sports Diversity's Corporate Change Champion Award at the organization's 2023 Petey Awards, which were held in conjunction with its annual Sin City Classic Diversity Conference in Las Vegas in January.

Cintas was recognized by Compete Sports Diversity for promoting inclusivity and change and its involvement with the LGBTQ+ community.

Media Use Asset (available on Dropbox): https://cint.as/3kRCDMm

"We appreciate the NAGAAA's nomination for this award and being recognized for our support of the LGBTQ+ community," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We're proud of our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, and that pride extends to how we support for the diverse needs of our customers and their employees, too. We've received a lot of positive feedback on our sponsorship of the NAGAAA's event and we look forward to growing our relationship and participation this year."

For the last two years, Cintas has been a corporate sponsor of the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA)'s Gay Softball World Series - the largest LGBTQ+ week-long single-sport competition in the world. Cintas also recently launched a new employee resource group - IMPACT - to further support the company's LGBTQ+ employee-partners and allies. The group's leadership team is comprised of employee-partners from all over the United States, and boasts

Cintas' Mark Little, Human Resources Director in the company's First Aid & Safety division and Vice President of IMPACT, accepted the award on Cintas' behalf.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Media Contact:

Lizz Summers, Cintas Director of Corporate Affairs | summerse2@cintas.com.

Cintas, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cintas
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743191/Cintas-Recognized-as-an-LGBTQ-Corporate-Change-Champion

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
