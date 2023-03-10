First-time primary sponsor Gas POS and new paint scheme to be featured at United Rentals 200

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to announce that Jeffrey Earnhardt will be racing at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona featuring Gas POS as a first-time primary sponsor. This is the fourth race of the season for Earnhardt and the Alpha Prime Racing team and will be streamed live on Saturday, March 11 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1.





The Gas POS red and white wrap to be featured at Phoenix Raceway.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9432/158037_4123461b-04e3-4263-af7a-6a8964b4d306-multimedia-Screen-Shot.jpg

The car will sport a new red and white paint scheme, highlighting Gas POS and BZ-Mart. Gas POS is the nation's fastest-growing equipment-as-a-service program for gas stations and truck stops, providing cutting-edge point of sale systems that are EMV certified, PCI compliant, and boast the highest payment security ratings in the industry.

"As a fast-growing company, we are thrilled to be a part of this impactful partnership," says Michael Carter, Executive Vice President of Sales for Gas POS. "We are proud to sponsor NASCAR icon Jeffrey Earnhardt and come alongside ForeverLawn and Alpha Prime Racing as we grow this relationship."

As part of their ongoing partnership, ForeverLawn, STR, and Precision Products will all appear as associate sponsors. Gas POS assisted in securing the 2023 full season for Earnhardt and will be frequently featured on the No. 44 Chevy Camaro as they look to grow their relationship with him and ForeverLawn in 2023.

"ForeverLawn is thrilled to be an associate sponsor on the No. 44 Chevy Camaro this weekend at Phoenix raceway," says JenniLee Karmie, ForeverLawn NASCAR Facilitator. "We love seeing companies like Gas POS supporting Jeffrey and we're excited for the opportunity they have to grow their business through this race."

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Gas POS car by watching on FS1.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Learn how to be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

CONTACT

Julia Kontur

ForeverLawn, Inc.

330.499.8873

julia@foreverlawn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158037