Sofidel: Reinventing Cities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Goal 11 of Agenda 2030 - Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable - reminds us that special attention needs to be paid to urban regeneration. A challenge that requires a cultural change to government, an interdisciplinary approach, and an innovative vision.

Going in this direction is the international Reinventing Cities competition promoted annually by C40 Cities , the network of mayors of 100 leading global cities working together to define the actions needed to address the climate crisis.

The call invites architects, developers, and community members to create sustainable projects that serve local contexts. A stimulus to change the way cities are designed by working to promote actions aimed at managing energy resources, greenery, mobility, and public and private buildings differently. It also means addressing welfare services, digitalization, and combating inequality and poverty.

An opportunity to redraw the boundaries of being a community and to put the pursuit of people's well-being back at the center of attention.

