Zug (pta/10.03.2023/20:58) - Zug, Switzerland, 10 March 2023: The Cantonal Court of Zug, Switzerland has ruled that a further extension of the definitive composition moratorium proceedings in respect of iQ International AG, Zug, Switzerland (the " Company") will be granted as requested. This extension of the proceedings will last until 14 November 2023. By law a further extension is not possible. During the period of the definitive composition moratorium, the appointed commissioner will continue to monitor the Company's on-going plans of restructuring and the implementation thereof. The settlement of claims, the incurring of new liabilities and the sale of assets require the consent of the commissioner for the duration of the definitive composition proceedings. The commissioner and the Company's major creditor are currently contemplating a sale of the Company's patents regarding the 360° Mixing Technology via an auction process organized by a reputable investment bank.

