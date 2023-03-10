Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell Named One of the Most Inspirational Women Leaders by Women's Wear Daily

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / This week Women's Wear Daily (WWD) named Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell to their list of the 25 Most Inspirational Women Leaders.

In partnership with Berns Communications Group's Influencer Networks and in celebration of International Women's Day, WWD recognizes extraordinary women in business who have overcome challenges, broken barriers and fostered space within the fashion, apparel and retail industry for future women leaders to grow.

As part of their celebration, Gina Boswell is featured in a special WWD article highlighting the 25 honorees and sharing some of their wisdom and advice for other women leaders. See the other honorees and read the full the article here.

"Retail and beauty industries have a unique opportunity to model how female representation in leadership roles can deliver better results," says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell.



