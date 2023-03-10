Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Optimind Pharma Corp. (CSE: OMND) (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers and consultants on March 8, 2023 to purchase up to 5,900,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. The options have a term of four (4) years expiring on March 8, 2027.

About Optimind Pharma

Optimind Pharma is an emerging provider of psychedelic therapies. From specializing in prescribing medical cannabis, ketamine-assisted treatment, and other psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy modalities, Optimind Pharma helps individuals suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses and disabilities.

Optimind exists to combine the power of psychedelic medicine with the science of psychology to provide legal psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy in a safe, controlled environment.

To learn more about Optimind Pharma, visit https://optimindpharma.com/.

Media Contact: Tomas D Sipos | tdsipos@gmail.com | +1 647 991 1493

