Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on March 13th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-al-4/.

Exploration for an Electric Future

Commodities to be covered: Lithium and Uranium

About ALX Resources Corp.

ALX Resources Corp. is a junior explorer company born of discovery. In 2012, a predecessor company of ALX was a 50-50 partner with Fission Energy at Patterson Lake SK in the discovery of what is now known as the Triple R Uranium Deposit, and was acquired by Fission Uranium in late 2013 for $189.0 million. ALX is committed to that legacy and to the discovery of new mineral deposits by using the most advanced exploration tools available integrated with historical data. ALX is pursuing energy metals such as lithium, uranium and nickel, of which domestic supply is needed for the growing electrification of our society.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

