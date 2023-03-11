West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - The alternative investment fund WS Capital Series Fund LLC (WS Capital) has committed to placing institutional capital into an international water treatment company. Tom Signorelli, owner of WS Capital Fund, says that the company provides resin services, deionized tanks, and reverse osmosis units. The water treatment company will use the new capital to increase its inventory and enhance its sales platform.

"We are especially excited about this opportunity because while the company had been struggling and was nearing bankruptcy, it has done a great job of resolving its problems. This is due in no small part to the acumen and perseverance of the owner, who is committed to growing the business with a clean state," he states. "We are always looking for ways to support companies and are pleased to place this capital to help them on their path."

Throughout 2023, WS Capital will continue to come alongside businesses across the United States and seek to provide capital for their needs and programs.

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC's mission is to ensure that its clients are able to not only operate but flourish amidst the uncertainties and fluctuations of the financial space. WS Capital is known for the dedication and support it gives its clients through its team of vetted, highly experienced financial experts. WS Capital provides funding products that are efficient, creative, approachable, and flexible, and its commitment to speed and detail means it serves a broad client base with equal attention and diligence. WS Capital remains committed to efficiently addressing the commercial credit needs of middle-market borrowers and investors.

