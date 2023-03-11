On March 8, Abrasivestocks.com participated in the "German Equipment Manufacturing Industry Cooperation Matchmaking Conference" held in Leipzig, Germany. During the conference, the general manager of Abrasivestocks Germany introduced the company's overseas industrial warehouses and Hardware Tools Grinding Expo in Brisbane Australia.

Over 160 representatives from various organizations attended the conference, including the Henan Provincial Department of Commerce, Leipzig Bureau of Commerce, and German and Chinese enterprises participating in German Grinding Exhibition. The conference aimed to discuss the future of cooperation and exchange between Henan Province and German equipment manufacturing industry.

During the conference, the director of Industry Development Promotion Division of Henan Provincial Department of Commerce discussed the remarkable achievements in the cooperation between Henan and Germany in the field of equipment manufacturing.

Mr. Xu Daqun, director of Industry Development Promotion Division of Henan Provincial Department of Commerce, said that Henan and Germany has always maintained close economic and trade relation, and the two sides have cooperated in the field of equipment manufacturing for many years with remarkable achievements. Today's (March 8) gathering is to discuss the prospect and future of cooperation and exchange between Henan Province and German equipment manufacturing industry.

The president of the IHK Leipzig talked about the important issue of vocational training, while the president of German-Chinese Economic Federation emphasized the potential for cooperation between Germany and Henan through knowledge and experience exchange and joint projects.

