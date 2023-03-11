Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(Level 1: CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2022 vs. 2021):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 729,182 million, a decrease of 12.0% in real terms as of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2021 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (94.8% interannually as of December 2022).

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 529,386 million, a decrease of 7.2% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower costs on all items, except for employee benefits expenses and severance payments, and bad debt expenses.

EBITDA reached Ps. 199,796 million as of 2022, a decrease of 22.6% in real terms compared to 2021, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a lower EBITDA Margin of 27.4% in 2022, compared to 31.1% in 2021.

Consolidated Net Loss amounted to Ps. 168,757 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 100,704 million. Given the economic and market conditions, Telecom and the Company assessed the recoverable value of the goodwill assets generated by the merger of Telecom and Cablevisión as of September 30, 2022. Consequently, the net income for the period contains an impairment loss, which amounts to Ps. 204,744million in constant currency as of December 31, 2022. This impairment does not affect assets other than mentioned goodwill and has no impact over Telecom's operations or its cash generation capacity.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of December 31, 2022) 2022 2021 % Ch. 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 729,182 828,831 (12.0%) 176,777 173,874 199,850 1.7% (11.5%) EBITDA (1) 199,796 258,066 (22.6%) 41,756 42,677 53,764 (2.2%) (22.3%) EBITDA Margin (2) 27.4% 31.1% (12.0%) 23.6% 24.5% 26.9% (3.8%) (12.2%) Net income (168,757) 19,970 (945.0%) (13,931) (199,694) 16,982 (93.0%) (182.0%) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (100,704) 7,203 (1498.0%) (5,710) (111,730) 6,111 (94.9%) (193.4%) Non-Controlling Interests (68,053) 12,767 (633.0%) (8,220) (87,964) 10,871 (90.7%) (175.6%)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues .



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires Time/12:00pm New York Time/4:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VCwcLgDS

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A.

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417

www.cvh.com.ar



In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone

Email: fig@fig.ooo

Tel: +1 917 691-4047

SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743305/Cablevisin-Holding-Announces-Its-Full-Year-and-Last-Quarter-2022-Results