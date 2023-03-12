A1 Telekom Austria Group: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million. In a public auction, A1 Croatia secured spectra in the frequency bands 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz for a period of 15 years. These long-term resources, acquired for EUR 109 million, will be the basis for further growth, enabling the best user experience and maximum national coverage in Croatia.Telekom Austria: weekly performance: -1.97% Andritz: Technology Group Andritz achieved in 2022 the best figures in its history for order intake, revenue, and operating result (EBITA). The revenue saw very favorable development during the 2022 business year and reached a new record level of 7,542.9 MEUR (+16.7% compared to 2021: 6,463.0 MEUR). All four business areas contributed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...