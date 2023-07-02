Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Mpact Operations to upgrade a pulping line at its Mkhondo Paper Mill in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The upgrade will boost the line's capacity and improve the strength properties of the product. This will help the customer respond to the strong domestic and international demand for high-quality sustainable packing solutions.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.17% Zumtobel: The lightning group Zumtobel announced a rise in revenues of 5.3% (FX-adjusted by 4.7%) year-on-year to EUR 1,209.2 million. EBIT increased by 38.7% to EUR 84.3 million, making it the highest EBIT in 14 years and represents an EBIT margin of 7%. Revenues were within the guidance range (4% to 8%), and the EBIT margin reflected the upper end of ...

