PDAC, the world's largest mining trade show, just ended in Toronto. More than 1,100 exhibitors presented themselves to the expert audience, and the team from Researchanalyst.com was also live on-site. The focus this year was clearly on raw materials, which are elementary to achieving climate goals and transforming the energy mix. The Canadian Greentech company dynaCERT also saw a massive increase in interest from the major mine producers. Using the patented HydraGEN technology, companies such as Barrick Gold and Newmont & Co would save fuel and significantly reduce emissions. It is not for nothing that dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne expects a major turnaround in the current fiscal year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...