LG Electronics, Inc.: LG REINFORCES STRONG POSITION IN THE EUROPEAN HVAC MARKET WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS

At ISH 2023, Company Highlights New Therma V Air Source Heat Pump Employing Low-GWP Refrigerant and Energy Efficient Multi V i at Europe's Biggest HVAC Trade Fair

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at the International Trade Fair for Sanitation, Heating and Air (ISH) 2023, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from March 13-17. On display across the Residential Solution booth and the Commercial Solution booth, LG's industry leading solutions for home and business deliver the strong performance and energy efficiency that European customers demand.





Due to tighter environmental regulations and the short supply of natural gas, the European HVAC market has seen growing interest in heat pump air conditioning systems that can reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. In 2019, the European Union announced its "European Green Deal" policy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Last year, it also declared the "REPowerEU" plan to expand the use of renewable energy by 2030, and reduce energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels.

Reflecting current market trends, and a commitment to energy efficiency, LG's HVAC products at ISH 2023 demonstrate the quality and value that have made the company one of the industry's biggest players. Visitors to the Residential Solution booth can explore various solutions designed for private residences, including air source heat pumps (ASHP) employing low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, advanced Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) systems, LG's reliable Water Heater, and the Energy Storage System (ESS) and Building Energy Control (BECON) solution for smart energy management.

Making its global debut at ISH 2023 is the brand-new Therma V R290 Monobloc for residential applications. The impressive ASHP utilizes R290 refrigerant, which has a GWP of three - far lower than the GWP of refrigerants commonly used in heating solutions. The Therma V R290 Monobloc also delivers dependable indoor heating to keep homes comfortably warm throughout the coldest months of the year.

The LG Therma V series of high efficiency heat pump air conditioning systems is gaining wide popularity in the European market. Delivering a differentiated customer experience based on advanced technologies and convenient energy-saving features, LG's outstanding ASHPs saw an increase in sales of more than 120 percent over the past year. In the majority of European countries where the company's HVAC business operates, including France and Germany, sales of LG heat pumps more than doubled in 2022.

As ASHP solutions, LG Therma V products use outdoor air to generate energy for cooling and heating, leading to significant gains in operational efficiency. LG Therma V utilizes 75 percent thermal energy harnessed from the air and 25 percent electricity, helping households to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Another energy efficient LG solution in the spotlight at ISH 2023, the Multi V i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system can be found in the company's Commercial Solution booth. Equipped with LG's highly evolved AI engine, the Multi V i improves energy savings by up to 24.7 percent1 via AI Smart Care, which uses spatial and situational learning to adjust cooling and heating power. The solution also leverages LG's AI Indoor Space Care to help maintain an indoor even temperature; automatically turning on the indoor units in a given area when occupants are detected, and turning them off again once the occupants have left.

"From the new Therma V R290 Monobloc to the Multi V i, our latest HVAC solutions demonstrate our commitment to promote a more energy efficient lifestyle," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to develop smart, energy-saving solutions and endeavor to step closer to carbon neutrality."

Visitors to LG's ISH 2023 exhibition booth (E69, 12.1 Hall, Messe Frankfurt) can experience the company's full portfolio of cutting-edge HVAC solutions.

[1] Tested internally following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006) using 24 horespower (HP) model Multi V i. Results may vary depending on model, ambient temperature and other environmental factors.

