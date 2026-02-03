Trane Technologies: Trane Unveils Next-Generation Commercial HVAC Solutions, Advancing Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reduction

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is launching a range of groundbreaking innovations in early 2026. Developed to advance electrified heating, boost energy efficiency, and unlock smarter building operations, these solutions provide building owners and operators with advanced technologies to reduce carbon emissions and lead the transition to a more sustainable future.

"At Trane, our commitment to sustainability drives our relentless pursuit of innovation," said Chris Tanaka, Vice President of Product Management, Trane Technologies. "We are providing our customers with highly efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions that meet the demands of today and tomorrow, proving that sustainable choices and operational excellence go hand-in-hand. This is unstoppable innovation in action, delivering a clear and practical pathway to decarbonization for commercial buildings."

These groundbreaking innovations include:

Trane Cloud

Trane Cloud is a secure, unified digital platform that brings together building data, analytics, applications, and services into one seamless experience, enabling operators, facility teams, and energy managers to run their buildings more efficiently and sustainably. By replacing fragmented systems with a single intelligent data foundation, Trane Cloud delivers portfolio level visibility, actionable insights, and prioritized recommendations that streamline operations, improve reliability, and reduce energy and operational costs.

Cloud BMS, Powered by BrainBox AI

Cloud BMS, Powered by BrainBox AI, is Trane's native building management platform designed to help customers monitor, optimize and control their building systems. By providing real-time visibility into HVAC performance, energy use, and equipment health, Cloud BMS enables more efficient operations and proactive maintenance. Its intuitive interface, secure remote access, and scalable architecture make it ideal for multisite portfolios and organizations seeking to improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance occupant comfort through data driven insights.

Series R Helical Rotary Screw High-Temperature Heat Pump Chiller (Model RTZA)

The new Series R Helical Rotary Screw High-Temperature Heat Pump Chiller (Model RTZA) marks a significant step forward in sustainable heating. It revolutionizes heating systems by delivering hot water temperatures of up to 210°F - the highest of any helical rotary screw heat pump chiller in North America. Built on the proven and reliable Series R platform, this innovation is ideal for high-temperature commercial and industrial process heating needs.

Air to Water Thermafit Modular Heat Pump System

The all-electric Air to Water Thermafit Modular Heat Pump System delivers outstanding efficiency, offering seamless integration and scalability to meet a broad range of building requirements. Its flexible design enables precise right-sizing for current operational needs while supporting scalable expansion for future growth.

The system works in conjunction with the new Thermafit Modular Air-to-Water Heat Pump Chillers (Model AXM) and Thermafit Modular Air-Source Multi-Pipe units (Model MAS). These modular solutions provide simultaneous heating and cooling, maintain reliable performance in temperatures as low as -18°F, and substantially reduce-or eliminate-the dependence on traditional fossil fuel-powered boilers.

Odyssey Light Commercial Split System Lineup Expansion

New 12.5-ton and 25-ton Odyssey heat pump units create the market's widest tonnage range and enhance system reliability with dual-circuit designs. With these additions, Trane will now have the broadest light commercial split system heat pump tonnage range on the market.

Connected Mechanical Service Agreement (CMSA)

To maximize uptime and efficiency, Trane is expanding its Connected Mechanical Service Agreement (CMSA) to include heat pumps and Arctic Chillers. By integrating these systems into the Trane Connect digital platform, Trane offers customers continuous data collection and 24/7 remote operational insights, moving beyond traditional maintenance to a proactive model that improves reliability, reduces downtime, and lowers operational costs.

For more on the latest innovation from Trane, visit trane.com/unstoppable.

