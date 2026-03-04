The systems deliver outlet water temperatures up to 74 C, operate in ambient temperatures from -25 C to 43 C, and can be cascaded in groups of up to 16 units for larger commercial applications.Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Electric and Trane Technologies, has released a new line of air-source heat pumps for hydronic heating and domestic hot water (DHW) in three-phase applications. The new range, branded ecodan Pro, debuts with the CAHV heat pump, offered in two versions: one for 208-230 V three-phase power and another for 460 V three-phase systems. ...

